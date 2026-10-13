Ghana: Gis Deputy Comptroller-General Bows Out After 33 Years

THE Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has held a pullout ceremony in honour of the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Finance and Administration, DCG Evelyn Lolonyo Lotsu, following her retirement after 33 years of service to the country.

The ceremony featured a colourful farewell parade and a formal pullout to mark her exit from active service, as officers and colleagues celebrated her contributions to the organisation.

Those present included the Minister of the Interior, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, members of the GIS Council, former comptrollers-general and deputy comptrollers-general, members of the diplomatic corps, management, officers and other invited guests.

Mrs Lotsu, who joined the Service in 1993, was presented with a citation, a television set, vegetables, GH¢50,000 in cash and other items in recognition of her dedication and contributions to the organisation.

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Speaking at the ceremony, DCG Lotsu expressed gratitude to God, the President, the Ministry of the Interior, the GIS Council, management and officers of the Service for the support and opportunities she had received throughout her career.

She described the Service as her home, saying it had given her more than a career, including lasting friendships, valuable experiences, cherished memories and a sense of purpose.

"When I joined the Ghana Immigration Service in 1993, I could not have imagined that one day I would stand here, surrounded by so many beautiful people, bringing my journey to an end," she said.

DCG Lotsu expressed appreciation to the President for appointing her Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Finance and Administration, describing it as one of the greatest honours of her professional career.

She also thanked the Minister of the Interior for his support and presence at the ceremony, as well as the GIS Council, the Comptroller-General, management, colleagues and auxiliary staff for their cooperation and friendship over the years.

She acknowledged the cordial relations and cooperation she had enjoyed with sister security agencies and members of the diplomatic corps, saying their support had contributed to her career.

DCG Lotsu expressed special gratitude to her family for their love, patience, prayers and understanding, noting that their support had helped her cope with the demands of her responsibilities, including long working hours and the sacrifices associated with the job.

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Reflecting on her retirement, she said she was leaving the Service without bitterness or regrets, but with a heart full of gratitude for the experiences and relationships she had built throughout her career.

She apologised to anyone she might have offended, knowingly or unknowingly, during her years of service and asked for forgiveness.

Although she was leaving active service and taking off her uniform, DCG Lotsu said she would continue to cherish the memories, friendships and relationships she had built within the organisation.

She also thanked her former superiors for the knowledge and guidance they had imparted to her and expressed appreciation to all those who attended the ceremony to celebrate the milestone.