Ghanaian Times Journalist Selected for UK Technology Reporting Fellowship

GHANAIAN Times journalist Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman has been selected for the UK Media Excellence for Emerging Technologies (UK MEET) Fellowship, a programme aimed at strengthening science and technology reporting.

She was among successful applicants selected from more than 500 applications submitted by journalists and content creators across Ghana and Nigeria, representing approximately 13 per cent of applicants.

The fellowship, delivered by Imperial College London through Imperial Global Ghana, with support from the British High Commission, began with residential training in Accra on October 11 and is scheduled to end on October 17, 2026.

The programme brought fellows into contact with researchers working in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), climate change and health technology.

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Participants received practical training in scrutinising scientific and technological claims, verifying information, identifying relevant data and translating complex developments into accessible stories for the public.

The programme also featured editorial clinics to help participants refine their story ideas, strengthen their sources and develop publication strategies. It further provided opportunities to build professional networks among science and technology journalists across the region.

Speaking about her selection, Ms Ampadu Agyeman said the fellowship offered an opportunity to deepen her understanding of emerging technologies and apply the knowledge gained to produce evidence-based stories in the public interest.

She said she hoped to use the training to improve science, health, technology and environmental reporting, particularly on issues affecting vulnerable communities in the Eastern Region.

"Over the 15 years I have worked in the Eastern Region, I have sought to build a platform through which I can translate complex issues into practical stories that resonate with the communities I serve," she said.

She said the training would strengthen her ability to engage researchers, scientists and health professionals to obtain reliable information for sustained reporting.

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Ms Ampadu Agyeman added that she intended to apply stronger research methods, data interpretation and fact-checking skills to produce accurate, engaging and accessible reports that would help the public understand scientific issues and make informed decisions.

As part of her proposed reporting projects, she hoped to investigate the human and financial costs of delayed dental care in the Eastern Region.

The proposed investigation would examine why some residents postponed dental treatment because of the cost of services, misconceptions about oral health and limited awareness of the potential consequences of untreated gum disease.

It would also explore scientific evidence on the relationship between periodontal disease and chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, as well as other potentially serious health complications.

She said she hoped to use the knowledge gained through the fellowship to raise public awareness, strengthen science journalism and contribute to a better-informed society.