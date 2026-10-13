Tanzania: 'Conference Windfall Must Secure Long-Term Economic Gains'

Dar es Salaam — ANALYSTS have urged Tanzania to turn business gains from the just-concluded Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly and the 12th Conference of the Parties (COP12) to the Nairobi Convention into lasting tourism, trade and investment opportunities.

The two international conferences attracted about 3,500 delegates, creating business opportunities for local enterprises while opening avenues for longer-term economic benefits.

The IPU Assembly, held in Arusha, attracted about 2,000 delegates from 184 member states, while COP12, held in Dar es Salaam, brought together around 1,500 participants from ten member countries.

The gatherings boosted business activities in hospitality, transport and other services as delegates spent money on accommodation, food, drinks, transport and excursions.

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Dr Sylvester Jotta, a business expert based at Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), said international conferences provide direct business benefits, with spending by delegates benefiting hotels, restaurants, suppliers and other local enterprises.

He said expenditure on goods and services circulates through the local economy, while spending by international visitors brings foreign currency into the country.

Dr Jotta said the benefits extend beyond accommodation and restaurants to transport operators and businesses supplying goods and services to visitors.

He said Tanzania could use the events to strengthen its position in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector, drawing lessons from countries such as Singapore that have established themselves as international conference destinations.

Under Dira 2050, tourism is anticipated to continue claiming a lion's share as a key economic driver, contributing 25 per cent to Tanzania's export earnings.

Tourism sector by 2050 is poised to become a leading source of both direct and indirect employment, with significant opportunities in hospitality, transport and local businesses.

Expanding the sector to include cultural heritage, ecotourism, cruise-ship tourism, sports hunting tourism and MICE tourism will attract both domestic and international visitors, further boosting foreign exchange earnings.

Dr Jotta said Tanzania's natural attractions provide opportunities to attract visitors who want to combine conference participation with tourism.

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The country could also build on international exposure from initiatives such as the Royal Tour to promote its tourism potential.

Economist and data scientist at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy (MNMA), Mr Gilbert Mwabeza, said the two conferences had highlighted the need for the government to expedite the implementation of the Mount Kilimanjaro International Convention Centre (MKICC), which, upon completion, will accommodate up to 5,000 participants at once.

"Tanzania's hosting of the IPU Assembly has demonstrated that there is a promising market for the MICE industry. The market is there. What is needed are accommodation facilities," Mr Mwabeza said.

The MKICC, which is under construction, will include a main conference hall with a capacity of 5,000 participants, as well as smaller conference halls capable of accommodating between 30 and 500 people.

It will also feature a highlevel national leaders' conference hall with a capacity of 300 people, an exhibition hall capable of accommodating up to 10,000 participants and an administration building.