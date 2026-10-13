Nigeria: Wike, Adeleke, Soludo Named Coordinators As APC Revises Campaign Council List for 2027 Election

President Bola Tinubu is expected to inaugurate the council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State; and Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, in its presidential campaign council for the 2027 general election.

The appointments stand out because the three politicians belong to different political parties. Mr Wike is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Adeleke won re-election in August under the Accord Party, and Mr Soludo secured a second term in November 2025 on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) platform.

Under the new arrangement, Mr Wike will coordinate the APC's presidential campaign in Rivers State and the FCT, while Mr Soludo will oversee campaign activities in Anambra State and Mr Adeleke will coordinate the campaign in Osun State.

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Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, was appointed Deputy National Coordinator I for Stakeholders' Mobilisation in the South-west.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to inaugurate the expanded list at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tinubu, Shettima to lead campaign council

Mr Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate, will serve as chairman of the campaign council, while Vice-President Kashim Shettima will be the vice-chairman. Nentawe Yilwatda, the party's national chairman, was named vice-chairman II.

Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State, was appointed secretary of the council, with Surajudeen Basiru as deputy secretary and Hadiza Usman as assistant secretary.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State, were named deputy vice-chairmen I, II and III, respectively.

Mai Buni, Governor of Yobe State, will serve as Deputy Director-General I for the North, while Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President, was appointed Deputy Director-General II for the region.

Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North, was named Deputy Director-General for Mobilisation.

Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Leader, and Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, were appointed Deputy Director-Generals I and II for the South, respectively.

Governors appointed state campaign coordinators

A major feature of the expanded list is the appointment of all 32 APC governors as coordinators of the presidential campaign in their respective states.

However, the party also named candidates to coordinate its campaign in states where it does not control the governorship.

Sharafadeen Alli, the APC's governorship candidate in Oyo State, was appointed campaign coordinator for the state. Mohammed Abubakar, the party's governorship candidate in Bauchi State, was named coordinator for Bauchi, while Chijioke Chukwu, its flagbearer in Abia State, will coordinate the campaign in Abia.

The party also appointed 14 advisers to the council. They include Bisi Akande, former governor of Osun State; Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State; George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Florence Ita-Giwa, former senator representing Cross River South; Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun State; and Iyiola Omisore, former APC national secretary.

Wale Edun, former Coordinating Minister of the Economy, was also named among the advisers.

Presidency says campaign council list remains valid

The expanded list follows and earlier controversy over the composition of the APC's presidential campaign council after the party released an earlier list in August.

The Presidency later clarified that the initial list had not been withdrawn, although adjustments would be made to the campaign structure.

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to Mr Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, clarified during an interview on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily in August.

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Mr Dare said the list remained valid because the campaign structure was still being completed, with several subcommittees yet to be constituted.

The initial list, released on 22 August, named Abdulaziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State, as Director-General of the campaign council. Mr Akpabio, Mr Abbas and Mr Buni were appointed deputy director-generals.

The expanded list subsequently adjusted several positions and introduced additional appointments across the party's national leadership, state structures and mobilisation teams.

The council is expected to coordinate the APC's campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general election, including mobilisation, stakeholder engagement and efforts to secure support for Mr Tinubu's re-election bid.