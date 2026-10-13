Nigeria: Uefa Champions League - Osimhen, Lookman Lead Nigerian Stars Facing Tough European Tests

None of the Nigerian players featured so far secured a victory on the opening matchday, leaving plenty to play for as they look to make a stronger impression in Europe's premier club competition

Nigerian footballers will be under the spotlight in the UEFA Champions League this week, with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman facing heavyweight opposition as the league phase enters its second matchday.

Osimhen's Galatasaray welcome Barcelona to RAMS Park on Tuesday, while Lookman and Atlético Madrid host Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Elsewhere, Christian Nwachukwu's Sabah take on Slavia Prague, who have four Nigerians in their squad, before Moses Usor's LASK face Liverpool on Wednesday.

Raphael Onyedika and Zaidu Sanusi also feature in the wider Nigerian contingent, although Sanusi is reportedly unavailable for Porto's meeting with Real Betis.

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None of the Nigerian players featured so far secured a victory on the opening matchday, leaving plenty to play for as they look to make a stronger impression in Europe's premier club competition.

Osimhen faces Barcelona after Galatasaray injury boost

Victor Osimhen is expected to be a major attacking threat when Galatasaray host Barcelona in one of Tuesday's headline fixtures.

The Turkish champions are looking to recover from a 3-1 defeat away to Sporting CP in their Champions League opener, while Barcelona arrive in Istanbul after thrashing Feyenoord 5-1 and beating Getafe 3-0 in La Liga.

The Catalans have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, winning all nine of their matches across competitions, making Osimhen's potential return to the starting lineup particularly important for the hosts.

The 27-year-old has registered six goals and three assists in five league appearances this season. He returned from a groin injury on Friday, coming off the bench to set up Mario Lemina's stoppage-time goal in Galatasaray's 3-1 victory over Kasimpasa.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has acknowledged the threat posed by the Nigerian, praising both the striker and Galatasaray's squad ahead of the contest.

"Galatasaray have a fantastic striker like Osimhen; they really have a great squad," Flick said.

Osimhen, meanwhile, recognises the quality of the challenge awaiting his side but is relishing the opportunity to test himself against one of Europe's leading teams.

"Barcelona is a very big team. You shouldn't be happy about playing against them, because they have very quality players," he said, according to Futbol Arena.

"It will help us both collectively and individually. I'm happy for matches like this. It will be a great match."

The Nigerian has already scored against Barcelona, finding the net for Napoli in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their 2024 Champions League round-of-16 tie. Napoli subsequently lost 3-1 in the return fixture and were eliminated.

Galatasaray's historical record against Barcelona offers little comfort, with the Turkish side winning only one of their eight previous Champions League meetings, alongside two draws and five defeats.

Osimhen will hope his fitness has recovered sufficiently for him to lead the attack and help Galatasaray secure a result that would revive their European campaign.

Lookman targets Manchester United test as Simeone demands more

Ademola Lookman faces a different challenge as Atlético Madrid welcome Manchester United to the Spanish capital on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 pm Nigerian time.

Atlético suffered a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on the opening matchday but have responded with four consecutive victories across competitions. United, by contrast, began their European campaign with a convincing 4-0 win over Sabah but have since struggled to maintain that momentum.

Lookman has scored once in nine appearances across competitions this season and may have to settle for a place on the bench, with Julián Álvarez and Giuliano Simeone among the options favoured to lead Atlético's attack.

Manager Diego Simeone has acknowledged that the Nigeria international has yet to rediscover his best form but has encouraged him to stay confident and keep taking risks.

"Lookman isn't playing the way he wants to, and we want to see him, but he works every day trying to get back to that form," Simeone said, according to Spanish reports.

"He's a good dribbler; we need him to be, to lose the ball, to keep trying."

The comments underline the challenge facing Lookman as he seeks to re-establish himself in Atlético's attacking plans. His ability to beat defenders and create opportunities could prove useful against United, particularly if the match opens up in the final third.

Lookman has faced the English club before, scoring for Everton in a 2-1 Premier League defeat in January 2021. He will now hope to make a bigger impact in the Champions League, whether from the start or as a bench option.

Nwachukwu leads Nigerian interest in Sabah vs Slavia Prague

Tuesday's meeting between Sabah and Slavia Prague provides another notable Nigerian storyline, with Christian Nwachukwu representing the Azerbaijani club against four compatriots in the Czech side.

Nwachukwu's Sabah suffered a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in their Champions League opener and will be eager to respond in front of their supporters.

The 20-year-old forward is among the Nigerian players looking to make their mark in the competition. However, Sabah face a Slavia side also desperate to collect their first points after losing 3-2 to Lens.

Slavia's Nigerian contingent includes Mubarak Suleiman, Emmanuel Ayaosi, David Moses and Samuel Isife. Their presence adds an intriguing dimension to the fixture, with several Nigerians potentially featuring on opposite sides.

For Nwachukwu, the immediate challenge is helping Sabah improve on their opening performance against United. Slavia, meanwhile, will look to turn their attacking promise into a result after falling short in a five-goal contest against Lens.

With Nigerian players spread across both squads, the encounter offers one or more of them a chance to make a decisive contribution to their teams' European campaigns.

Usor faces Liverpool challenge as LASK seek first Points

On Wednesday, LASK welcome Liverpool, with Nigerian forward Moses Usor expected to miss the encounter because of a shoulder injury.

Usor featured for the Austrian side in their opening Champions League match and will be disappointed to miss the opportunity to face one of the competition's most recognisable clubs.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will travel to Austria looking to maintain their strong start to the league phase after beating Atlético Madrid 2-1 in their opener.

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Usor's absence would leave LASK without one of their Nigerian attacking options for the fixture, although the forward will hope to return to action once he has recovered.

Onyedika and Zaidu add to Nigerian Champions League interest

Raphael Onyedika is another Nigerian to watch this week following his move to Stuttgart. The midfielder's side is scheduled to face Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday, allowing him to contribute as Stuttgart pursue their first points of the league phase.

Onyedika has built a reputation as a combative, technically capable midfielder, and his ability to protect the defence could be important in a competition where small mistakes are often punished.

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto, meanwhile, are set to face Real Betis in Spain on Wednesday. However, reports indicate the Nigerian left-back is unavailable due to injury, so his involvement is in doubt.

Porto lost their opening Champions League match to Manchester City and will look to respond against a Betis side that began its campaign with a 3-2 win over Lille.

Nigerian Stars look to make their Mark

From Osimhen's battle against Barcelona to Lookman's test against Manchester United, the second matchday offers several chances for Nigerian players to make an impact in the Champions League.

The spotlight will also fall on Nwachukwu and the four Nigerians at Slavia Prague, while Onyedika's Stuttgart assignment and LASK's meeting with Liverpool add further interest to Wednesday's programme.

After a difficult opening round for the featured players, the objective is clear: deliver stronger performances, help their clubs collect valuable points, and give Nigerian football fans more reasons to follow the Champions League this week.