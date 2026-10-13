Nigeria: NUC Introduces Post-Accreditation Monitoring, Admission Checks to Varsities

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is stepping up regulatory oversight of Nigerian universities, introducing fresh quality assurance measures targeting admission processes, academic standards, accreditation and institutional governance amid growing concerns over the quality and global competitiveness of university education.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the 2026 NUC retreat with vice-chancellors of all Nigerian universities.

Among the measures being pursued by the commission are post-accreditation monitoring visits to universities, post-matriculation monitoring and carrying-capacity visits to improve admission processes, and the development of accreditation software to enhance transparency, data management and regulatory compliance.

Ribadu also announced plans to develop a national artificial intelligence roadmap and policy framework for the Nigerian University System, alongside efforts to strengthen research commercialisation and translate university research into practical solutions for national development.

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The two-day retreat, which brought together vice-chancellors of federal, state and private universities, is themed "Enhancing Regulatory Compliance, Governance, Leadership, and Partnership in the Nigerian University System".

The renewed push for tighter oversight comes as Nigerian universities grapple with funding constraints, technological disruption, questions of academic quality and the need to produce graduates equipped with the skills required by a rapidly changing economy.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, said improving the university system required stronger compliance with regulatory directives, transparent institutional administration and closer collaboration between the NUC and university managements.

Ahmad, who declared the retreat open, said universities could no longer rely on isolated institutional efforts or regulatory directives alone to overcome the challenges confronting higher education.

She said sustained engagement between the regulator and university leadership was necessary to ensure coherent policy implementation and make institutions more responsive to national priorities and global developments.

According to her, the growing influence of artificial intelligence, digital learning, data analytics, virtual laboratories, research and innovation requires universities to rethink their operations while safeguarding academic integrity, ethics and data protection.

The minister stressed that vice-chancellors must demonstrate accountability in financial management, procurement, recruitment, promotion, admissions and examinations.

She urged university heads to establish clear institutional visions, set measurable performance targets and create environments conducive to academic excellence.

Ahmad said the retreat should go beyond discussions to produce practical commitments capable of delivering measurable improvements across the university system.

She expressed support for the proposed communiqué and post-retreat monitoring mechanism, describing them as important instruments for ensuring that resolutions reached at the meeting translate into concrete institutional action.

Ahmad similarly warned that the adoption of AI must be accompanied by safeguards for academic integrity, responsible use, ethics and data protection.

In his address, Ribadu said the commission had strengthened its operational guidelines since he assumed office on December 23, 2024, as part of efforts to improve the quality and relevance of university education.

He disclosed that the NUC had introduced post-matriculation monitoring and carrying-capacity visits to universities to improve admission processes and ensure institutions operated within appropriate capacity limits.

The commission, he added, was preparing to institute post-accreditation monitoring visits to strengthen the implementation of quality assurance standards after academic programmes had secured accreditation.

Ribadu also announced the development of new guidelines for the award and use of honorary doctorate degrees, including sanctions for universities that violate the rules.

He said the NUC Policy Development Strategy Committee had completed a comprehensive review and produced Blueprint 2.0 for the Rapid Revitalisation of Nigerian University Education.

The commission is also developing a 21st-century strategic plan and transitioning from the Annual Performance Evaluation system to a Performance Monitoring System pioneered by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Ribadu urged universities to strengthen institutional strategic planning, warning that sustainable improvements in academic standards required deliberate planning, effective leadership and continuous monitoring.

The NUC boss said artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies were reshaping how knowledge was created, delivered and accessed, making digital transformation imperative for Nigerian universities.

He disclosed that the commission had developed and deployed the e-NUC platform to automate its entire workflow, while accreditation software was being developed to improve the efficiency and transparency of quality assurance processes.

He, however, cautioned that digital transformation must go beyond the acquisition of hardware and software to include institutional preparedness, staff capacity development, cybersecurity and appropriate policies.

Ribadu also said the commission was developing a national AI roadmap and policy framework for universities, stressing the need to ensure that technological adoption was responsible, relevant and aligned with national development priorities.

Beyond regulation and technology, Ribadu called for stronger collaboration between universities, government, industry and other stakeholders to ensure that research outcomes translated into products, services and solutions addressing Nigeria's development challenges.

He identified agriculture, healthcare, education, technology, manufacturing, the environment and the creative industry as areas where university research should have tangible economic and social impact.

According to him, the commission had launched the ACE Alliance platform to strengthen collaboration among Nigeria's 20 African Centres of Excellence and unveiled a four-volume compendium documenting research outputs from the centres.

He also disclosed that the Tertiary Education Research and Application Services platform of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund had been integrated with the Nigerian Research and Education Network at the directive of the Minister of Education to encourage research collaboration.

Ribadu said the commission was establishing a Research Commercialisation Division to strengthen the protection of intellectual property and the conversion of viable research findings into marketable products.

He added that the NUC was working towards an international study tour for selected vice-chancellors to universities in Europe and Asia to examine global best practices in research commercialisation.

Acknowledging the financial challenges confronting the university system, Ribadu said inadequate resources remained a major obstacle to institutional development.

He urged universities to explore innovative resource mobilisation strategies, including partnerships with the private sector, alumni associations and development partners, while ensuring that such arrangements complied with regulatory requirements and institutional objectives.

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He disclosed that the NUC had established partnerships with development agencies, including the World Bank, the Agence Française de Développement and the African Development Bank, to attract additional support for university development.

The commission, he said, would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to reposition Nigerian universities for excellence and global competitiveness.

Retreat to produce an implementation roadmap.

Ribadu said the retreat was convened to provide a platform for frank discussions on the challenges facing higher education, the effectiveness of existing policies and the practical steps required to improve institutional performance.

He urged vice-chancellors to demonstrate integrity, accountability, courage and consensus-building in managing their institutions, adding that university leadership must be guided by institutional priorities and established due processes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Director of Research, Innovation and Information Technology Transfer at the NUC, Lawal Mohammed Faruk, said the retreat was designed to strengthen relations between the commission and universities through strategic engagement.

Faruk identified its objectives as strengthening regulatory compliance and quality assurance, advancing good governance and transformational leadership, and building strategic partnerships for the development of university education.

The meeting is expected to culminate in a communiqué outlining agreed policy actions and institutional commitments, with a post-retreat monitoring and feedback mechanism proposed to track implementation.