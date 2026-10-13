Zimbabwe Faces Fuel Cost Risks As Middle East Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher

Global oil prices rose on Monday following attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia, heightening concerns over Middle East tensions and their potential impact on fuel costs and economies, including Zimbabwe.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed to $107.33 per barrel during trading before closing at nearly $106, up about $1.20 from Friday's close.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, reached $94.36 before settling at $93.16 per barrel.

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The increase comes amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam over the weekend.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation reported that the attack on King Khalid airport killed at least 13 people and injured more than 320 others. Authorities were also assessing damage and injuries from the attack on King Fahd airport.

US President Donald Trump said Washington could join Saudi Arabia in responding to the attacks, raising concerns about further escalation in the region

For Zimbabwe, sustained increases in international oil prices could put additional pressure on fuel import costs, transport operators and businesses reliant on road freight.

The country depends heavily on imported petroleum products, leaving domestic fuel prices exposed to movements in international markets, shipping costs and exchange-rate pressures.

Higher fuel costs can feed into the prices of basic commodities and other goods by increasing distribution and production expenses. Transport operators may also face pressure to adjust fares and delivery charges if operating costs continue rising.

However, changes in global crude prices do not automatically translate into immediate adjustments at Zimbabwean fuel stations. Local prices are also influenced by procurement costs, taxes, levies, distribution expenses and exchange rates.

In the United States, petrol prices averaged approximately US$4.36 per gallon on Monday, according to the American Automobile Association, about US$1.28 higher than a year earlier.

Analysts have also questioned whether a proposed Russian diesel supply arrangement announced by Trump would deliver significant relief to fuel consumers.

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Continued instability in the Middle East could therefore pose wider risks to global inflation, trade and business operating costs, with fuel-importing economies such as Zimbabwe vulnerable to prolonged price volatility.