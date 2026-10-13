Rwanda Secures 10-Year Formula 1 Deal, Set to Bring Grand Prix Back to Africa

Rwanda has signed a 10-year agreement with Formula 1 to host a Grand Prix from the early 2030s, paving the way for the championship's return to Africa for the first time since 1993.

The race will be held on a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, about 25 miles south of the capital, Kigali, near the country's new international airport.

The circuit will be designed by former Formula 1 driver Alex Wurz, working alongside established circuit architect Tilke and engineering company DAR.

Formula 1 said the project followed years of collaboration aimed at establishing the foundations for a sustainable, world-class racing event.

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The track will incorporate Rwanda's hilly landscape and elevation changes to create a challenging racing experience while providing spectators with good viewing opportunities.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said the agreement would create opportunities beyond motorsport, including employment, tourism, skills development and investment.

"For more than three decades, the world's premier motorsport championship has raced without this continent, and that changes with this agreement," Kagame said.

He added that Rwanda wanted the project to deliver lasting economic benefits rather than simply host a single race weekend.

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali described the agreement as a landmark moment, saying Africa had always been part of the championship's future.

The race's position on the annual calendar has not yet been confirmed. Organisers will need to consider Rwanda's rainy seasons, while Formula 1 remains committed to limiting its calendar to 24 races.

However, the deal could attract scrutiny from human rights organisations over Rwanda's international reputation and its use of major sporting partnerships to promote its image.

Formula 1 defended the initiative, saying the championship had an opportunity to inspire millions of African fans and make sport a positive force for good.

South Africa was the last African country to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, with Kyalami staging the championship's most recent race on the continent in 1993.

Rwanda's agreement places it at the centre of renewed efforts to bring international motorsport back to Africa.