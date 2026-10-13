Zimbabwe: Bikita Minerals Turns to Processing in U.S.$1bn Expansion Push

Bikita Minerals is stepping up efforts to turn the country's lithium resources into higher-value products with planned investments expected to exceed US$1 billion by 2027 as the country seeks to build a domestic mineral processing industry.

The expansion, led by Chinese-owned Sinomine, is expected to increase processing capacity, support industrial development and reduce reliance on exports of raw and semi-processed minerals.

Bikita Minerals assistant general manager Thomas Mufumi said the company had already invested more than US$380 million in completed beneficiation projects with further capital expenditure expected to take total investment beyond the US$1 billion mark.

"We have invested more than US$380 million in beneficiation projects, and by 2027, our total investment is expected to exceed US$1 billion," Mufumi said.

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A major component of the expansion is a US$400 million lithium sulphate plant scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

The facility is expected to produce 100 000 metric tonnes annually, strengthening the mine's capacity to process lithium into products used in downstream industries.

The company is also increasing the capacity of one of its spodumene processing circuits from two million tonnes to 3.3 million tonnes of ore a year while investing further in tantalum extraction.

The projects come as Zimbabwe seeks to retain a greater share of the economic benefits generated by its mineral resources through local processing, technology transfer and industrial development.

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager Dr. Nomusa Jane Moyo said the investment demonstrated how beneficiation could help transform mining from a predominantly extractive industry into a broader driver of economic growth.

"This is not only about producing minerals; it is about increasing mineral revenue, creating employment, and transferring technology into Zimbabwe. Every step towards beneficiation means more value is retained in the country," Dr. Moyo said

She said expanded processing capacity could stimulate economic activity beyond mining operations by creating opportunities for local suppliers, developing technical skills and supporting infrastructure investment.

However, the scale of the planned investment comes amid uncertainty in the global lithium market, with fluctuating prices and unpredictable demand putting pressure on producers.

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Mufumi said the industry faced significant working capital requirements and called on the government to review taxes and allowable deductions affecting lithium producers.

"Lithium prices are volatile, demand is uncertain, and the working capital requirements are significant. A review of the tax obligations and deductions affecting the industry would help producers sustain operations and continue investing," he said

The appeal highlights the challenge facing Zimbabwe as it seeks to attract long-term investment in mineral processing while ensuring that mining companies remain financially sustainable during periods of weaker commodity prices.

Bikita Minerals employs about 1 400 people directly with the workforce exceeding 2 000 when contractors are included, according to Mufumi.

The company also supports community development programmes covering rural electrification, schools, clinics and road construction.

Moyo said investment in beneficiation could deliver wider economic benefits if it was accompanied by local supplier development, employment creation and the transfer of technical expertise.

"Bikita Minerals is showing what is possible when investment is linked to value addition. The opportunity is to ensure that Zimbabwe does not simply export its minerals but builds an industry around them." she said.

With the lithium sulphate plant and other processing projects expected to expand production capacity, Bikita Minerals has become a significant test of Zimbabwe's ambition to develop a more integrated mining industry.