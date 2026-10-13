Zimbabwe: Govt Moves to Create National Database for Small Businesses

The government is developing a national database of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) aimed at formalising the sector improving access to government support and strengthening economic planning.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) says the initiative has reached the minimum viable product (MVP) stage with an online registration portal under development.

Speaking at the National MSME Database Stakeholders Workshop in Harare, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said reliable data was essential to addressing challenges faced by small businesses.

"Addressing these challenges requires reliable data that enables Government and its partners to understand the composition, distribution, needs and growth potential of enterprises across the country," she said.

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Mutsvangwa said MSMEs contributed at least 60% of Zimbabwe's gross domestic product (GDP) but many continued to struggle to access finance, markets and business development services.

She said a comprehensive database would help authorities better understand the sector and design targeted interventions to support business growth.

The proposed platform is expected to establish a centralised register of enterprises, reduce duplication of records and improve coordination among institutions providing services to small businesses.

According to a presentation by SMEDCO chief executive Obert Ngwenya, businesses will be able to register online and obtain official government recognition.

The registration is expected to enhance their credibility with financial institutions, suppliers and customers, potentially improving their prospects of accessing finance and expanding their operations.

SMEDCO has already begun capturing information from its existing clients as part of efforts to build the database.

The corporation is also developing an online business-to-business marketplace to connect enterprises and create opportunities for trade.

Engagements are under way with institutions including the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe to explore possible system integration and establish a consistent classification framework for MSMEs.

Mutsvangwa urged stakeholders to ensure the database complied with the Small and Medium Enterprises Act and incorporated safeguards to protect business information against cybersecurity threats.

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She also emphasised the need to ensure the platform was inclusive particularly for rural enterprises, women-owned businesses, youth-led ventures and businesses operated by persons with disabilities.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to formalise Zimbabwe's informal business sector and aligns with the Government's Vision 2030 economic development agenda.

If successfully implemented, the database could provide policymakers with a clearer picture of the MSME sector while improving the coordination and delivery of support services to businesses across the country.