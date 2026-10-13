South Africa: Big Tech or Public Good? What Cape Town's Data Centre Battle Means for Residents

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis's ruling on the King Air Industria appeal will set the terms for hyperscale development across South Africa.

Cape Town's mayor must make a crucial decision within the next 90 days: whether to give final approval to a US tech giant's data centre that would claim as much grid power as 250,000 households - and that's before we know how much water it will use, what it will emit, or how many jobs it will really create.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, as the City's planning appeals authority, must uphold or dismiss Foxglove's appeal against the Municipal Planning Tribunal's decision to grant land use rights for Equinix's proposed hyperscale data centres at King Air Industria.

The appeal goes before the city's Planning Appeals Advisory Panel on Monday, 12 October; thereafter, the mayor has 90 days to make his decision. While the by-laws give him until January, we've asked the mayor to commit to deciding before South Africans elect their local governments on 4 November. It is the first time a South African municipality has had to decide an appeal of this kind, for such a large data centre application.

Grant the rights, and he secures Equinix while signalling to other Big Tech investors that Cape Town is open to the unconstrained hyperscale developments that communities in Australia,...