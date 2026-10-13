Rwanda: Formula One Confirms Africa Grand Prix for Rwanda

Rwanda has secured a 10-year agreement with Formula One to host the African Grand Prix in the early 2030s, advancing its bid to bring the world's premier motor racing championship back to Africa for the first time since 1993.

Formula One announced the agreement on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, confirming that the race, branded the Formula One African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, will be held at a purpose-built circuit planned for Bugesera, about 40 kilometres south of Kigali.

The first race will take place once construction of the circuit is complete, with the project expected to be ready in the early 2030s. Further details, including the inaugural race date and construction milestones, are yet to be announced.

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The agreement marks a major milestone in Rwanda's efforts to establish itself as a destination for international sporting events, tourism and investment, while ending more than three decades without a Formula One race on the African continent.

The new circuit will be developed to meet the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Grade 1 standards required to host Formula One races. It forms part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board.

The proposed track will be located near the new Kigali International Airport in Bugesera and is expected to use the area's natural landscape and elevation changes to create a challenging racing experience.

Beyond hosting the annual Grand Prix, the venue is intended to operate throughout the year, accommodating international motorsport competitions, conferences, entertainment and other major events.

Rwanda's achievement follows years of efforts to persuade Formula One management that the country could meet the financial, technical and logistical requirements of hosting a race.

In August 2024, Nile Post reported that Formula One chiefs had scheduled talks with Rwandan government representatives to discuss the country's bid.

At the time, Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali described Rwanda's proposal as promising, confirming that discussions would focus on a permanent circuit.

"They are serious," Domenicali said in an interview with Motorsport.com. "They have presented a good plan and actually we have a meeting with them at the end of September. It will be on a permanent track."

The discussions formed part of Rwanda's broader strategy to use sports tourism and international events to attract investment and raise its global profile.

The country has hosted several major international events, including the 2024 FIA General Assemblies and Awards Ceremony, the Basketball Africa League and the 2023 FIFA Congress. It also hosted the UCI Road World Championships in 2025.

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President Paul Kagame welcomed the agreement, describing it as an investment in Rwanda's future and an opportunity to create jobs, develop skills and expand tourism and business.

"This 10-year partnership is also an investment in Rwanda's future," Kagame said, adding that the circuit, alongside the new international airport, would bring economic opportunities to the country and the wider region.

He said Rwanda's ambition extended beyond hosting a single race weekend to creating lasting benefits for its people.

Domenicali said the agreement would help Formula One reconnect with African fans while creating opportunities for tourism, investment, skills development and local businesses.

Formula One estimates that more than 100 million fans across Africa follow the sport, with younger audiences accounting for a significant share of its following in key sub-Saharan African markets.

The last Formula One World Championship race on the continent was held at South Africa's Kyalami circuit in 1993.

Rwanda's agreement therefore represents a significant step towards restoring Africa's place on the championship calendar, although the inaugural race will depend on completion of the proposed circuit and associated infrastructure.