Rwanda: Kagame Announces 10-Year Formula One Grand Prix Deal

President Paul Kagame has announced a 10-year agreement for Rwanda to host a Formula One Grand Prix, with the inaugural race expected in the early 2030s.

President Paul Kagame has announced a 10-year agreement for Rwanda to host a Formula One Grand Prix, marking a major step towards the championship's return to Africa after nearly four decades.

The inaugural race is expected to take place in the early 2030s, bringing Formula One back to the continent for the first time since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

The agreement follows years of discussions between Rwanda, Formula One and motorsport authorities over the conditions required to bring the championship back to Africa.

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The race will be staged on a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, about 40 kilometres south of Kigali and near the new Kigali International Airport.

The circuit will be developed to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a wider sports, tourism and commercial development led by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Designed around Bugesera's natural landscape and elevation changes, the track is expected to provide a challenging racing experience for drivers while offering strong viewing opportunities for spectators.

Beyond Formula One race weekends, the facility is expected to host other motorsport competitions, conferences, major events and entertainment activities.

Kagame said the agreement would give African motorsport fans greater access to Formula One while opening opportunities for young people to pursue careers in motorsport and related industries.

He added that the development of the circuit, alongside the new international airport, would support employment, tourism, investment and business growth in Rwanda and the wider region.

Formula One's return to Africa is also expected to open the championship to a growing audience on the continent. More than 100 million fans across Africa follow the sport, with nearly 60 per cent of fans in key Sub-Saharan African markets aged below 35.

Rwanda has in recent years expanded its profile as a host of major international sporting events.

The country has hosted the UCI Road World Championships, the Basketball Africa League, the 2023 FIFA Congress, the 2024 FIA General Assemblies and the FIA Awards Ceremony.

The Formula One Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, is expected to further support the country's efforts to attract tourists, investors and international businesses.

Beyond hosting the race, the project is expected to create jobs, develop local skills, support businesses and attract investment, with Rwanda and Formula One aiming to deliver long-term economic and social benefits.

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Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), said Formula One's return to Africa would expand motorsport's reach and help develop talent across the continent.

He said the FIA would work with Formula One and its partners to ensure the new circuit meets the required international safety and technical standards.

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Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula One, said Rwanda's addition to the calendar would bring the championship to every inhabited continent from the next decade.

He said the partnership would seek to deliver lasting benefits through tourism, investment, skills development and opportunities for local businesses.

Further details, including the inaugural race date, construction milestones and race-weekend plans, will be announced later.