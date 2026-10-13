Rwanda Urges International Efforts to Combat Genocide Denial, Hate Speech

Rwanda has called for stronger international efforts to combat genocide denial, hate speech and the glorification of genocide perpetrators, warning that impunity undermines efforts to prevent future atrocities.

Ambassador Martin Ngoga, Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, made the call on Monday, October 12, during UN General Assembly debate on causes of conflict, the promotion of durable peace and sustainable development in Africa.

Ngoga said the international community must move beyond commemorating genocide victims and take concrete measures to prevent atrocities, strengthen education and ensure justice.

"International days of reflection, including those commemorating the Genocide against the Tutsi, the Holocaust and the Genocide in Srebrenica, must go beyond ceremonies and reports," he said.

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"Their impact should be measured by whether they change attitudes, strengthen education and inspire preventive action."

'Hatred must not be rewarded'

Ngoga expressed concern that people continue to face persecution because of their identity, ethnicity, language or beliefs, while genocide denial and the intimidation of survivors persist both online and offline.

He noted that the Genocide against the Tutsi was preceded by years of discrimination, dehumanisation and organised hate propaganda, warning that similar narratives can spread rapidly today through social media and emerging technologies.

In 1994, radio was used to spread hatred and mobilise violence against the Tutsi. Digital platforms now allow hateful narratives to cross national borders rapidly, he said.

Ngoga also criticised the use of hatred for political gain, noting that people who vilify communities or incite hostility sometimes receive political recognition, public platforms and legitimacy instead of being held accountable.

"We cannot credibly speak of genocide prevention while allowing hatred to become a pathway to political recognition," he said.

He called on states to confront genocide denial, protect survivors and strengthen cooperation to prevent the spread of hate speech.

Over 1,000 Genocide suspects still at large

Ngoga said Rwanda continues to seek more than 1,000 Genocide perpetrators, more than three decades after the atrocities that claimed the lives of over one million people.

"How can we commemorate genocide victims while those suspected of committing these crimes continue to evade justice?" he asked.

Ngoga thanked countries that have cooperated with Rwanda in bringing to justice the genocidaires, calling for more joint efforts to try remaining suspects.

'Africa must retain its wealth'

Beyond genocide prevention, Ngoga highlighted the need for African countries to improve how they manage their natural resources and ensure that the continent's wealth contributes to economic development.

Referring to a report by the UN Secretary-General on Africa's sustainable development, he said the continent's challenge was not simply a lack of resources but its limited ability to capture, retain and reinvest their value.

The report estimates approximately $2.1 trillion in losses and unrealised economic opportunities for Africa, compared with $97 billion in foreign direct investment and $42 billion in official development assistance in 2024.

Ngoga acknowledged that the figures cover different categories and timeframes but said they point to the need for stronger resource governance, domestic value addition and institutions that ensure Africa's wealth benefits its people.

He said African countries need to strengthen their capacity to retain more value from their resources and expand opportunities for their populations.

Ngoga also highlighted the relationship between natural resource management, governance and lasting peace, noting that resource wealth does not automatically translate into prosperity or stability.

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According to the report on durable peace, natural resource rents in Africa averaged 11.8 per cent of gross domestic product between 2000 and 2021, compared with a global average of 2.8 per cent.

Despite the continent's significant natural resources, poverty and insecurity remain challenges in several countries.

"The challenge is therefore not merely resource abundance, but governance, accountability and the equitable distribution of benefits," Ngoga said.

He said the three reports presented to the General Assembly shared a common message: international commitments must lead to measurable outcomes.

"Remembrance must lead to prevention and justice. Africa's resources must create opportunities for its people, and commitments to peace must translate into concrete action," he said.

Ngoga reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to working with the United Nations, the African Union and other partners to advance genocide prevention, sustainable development and lasting peace in Africa.