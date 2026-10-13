Rwanda: What's in New Guidelines for Handling of Chemical, Hazardous Waste in Schools

Schools in Rwanda are required to report chemical-waste incidents to sector and district authorities within six hours and establish response teams of up to five members under new guidelines aimed at improving the handling, storage and disposal of hazardous chemicals.

The guidelines apply to public, government-aided and private schools, as well as technical and vocational education and training institutions where chemicals are used for teaching and practical training.

ALSO READ: How Rwanda is handling tonnes of expired lab chemicals in schools

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They set out requirements for preventing chemical accidents, protecting students and staff, managing expired laboratory chemicals and limiting environmental contamination.

The document published on September 7 also assigns responsibilities to education and environmental institutions, requires schools to keep records of chemical waste and calls for regular reporting on waste management.

Six-hour deadline and response teams

Under the guidelines, schools must report chemical-waste incidents to sector and district authorities within six hours, accompanied by a brief root cause analysis explaining what led to the incident.

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Each school must establish a response team of no more than five members. The team should include the headteacher, who leads it, a laboratory technician, a science teacher, a staff member responsible for discipline and a school nurse, where available.

Schools are also required to establish internal rules for responding to emergencies, maintain first-aid kits and submit quarterly reports to district and relevant authorities.

The Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) is expected to develop model emergency-response procedures to guide schools in preparing for and managing incidents.

How schools must store and handle chemical waste

The guidelines require schools to separate chemical waste according to its characteristics and hazards, including whether it is flammable, corrosive, toxic, oxidising or reactive.

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Chemicals that are incompatible must be stored separately to prevent dangerous reactions. Schools must use suitable, corrosion-resistant and leak-proof containers that can be securely closed.

Each container must be labelled "Chemical Waste" and indicate the waste's name or description, hazard type, date it was first stored and relevant hazard pictograms. Containers should also retain 10 to 20 per cent of their capacity as empty space.

Waste must be kept in designated, secure and ventilated storage areas, protected from direct sunlight and physical damage. Schools must provide secondary containment, such as spill trays or pallets, to contain leaks.

Storage areas must have appropriate hazard signs and restricted access for authorised, trained staff. They must be located away from student traffic, laboratories and food-preparation areas, with incompatible chemicals kept apart.

Schools are expected to monitor the quantities and duration of stored waste and arrange regular collection by licensed hazardous-waste service providers. The guidelines warn against leaving chemical waste in temporary storage for extended periods.

Who is responsible for implementation?

The Ministry of Education is responsible for coordinating implementation of the guidelines, while REB is tasked with supporting the safe use and management of laboratory chemicals in basic education schools, integrating the requirements into learning programmes and building the capacity of school personnel.

The Rwanda TVET Board (RTB) is responsible for overseeing chemical-waste management and capacity building in TVET institutions, while the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) is expected to monitor compliance through inspections.

Other institutions supporting implementation include the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), Rwanda Standards Board (RSB), Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA), Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) and district authorities.

The guidelines state that hazardous waste should be collected, transported, treated and disposed of through authorised systems and licensed service providers.

Schools must maintain a chemical-waste logbook recording the type and quantity of waste, its source, the date it was collected, the person who handled it, the service provider and the destination of waste transported from the school.

Preventing the accumulation of expired chemicals

The guidelines encourage schools to reduce the amount of chemical waste generated in laboratories by planning experiments carefully, using only the quantities needed and adopting small-scale experiments where possible.

Schools must maintain updated chemical inventories, monitor expiry dates and purchase only the quantities required for teaching and practical work. Safer alternatives should be considered where possible.

The requirements address a problem documented in previous assessments. A 2024 REMA survey covering 197 secondary schools identified nearly 27 tonnes of expired chemicals requiring disposal.

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The same assessment estimated that higher learning and research institutions held an additional 15 tonnes of chemical waste.

Laboratory safety and staff training

Schools are required to provide appropriate protective equipment for laboratory work, including laboratory coats, goggles, gloves and closed-toe shoes. Students must receive safety instructions before conducting experiments, while staff and students should receive regular training on chemical handling and waste management.

Laboratories should have adequate ventilation, including fume hoods where required, suitable lighting and chemical-resistant work surfaces, sinks and floors.

The guidelines also call for marked emergency exits, accessible eyewash facilities and safety showers, spill kits, fire extinguishers, fire blankets, alarms and appropriate warning signs.

Hazardous chemicals must not be poured directly into sinks or drains. Schools should separate chemical waste from biological waste, broken glass and general waste, and use established procedures and spill kits to manage spills safely.

The guidelines require schools to provide suitable waste-collection areas and ensure that laboratory infrastructure supports safe chemical handling and emergency response.