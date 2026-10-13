Nigeria: NPFL - Plateau Utd Hammer Kano Pillars As Ikorodu City, Katsina United Shine

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) delivered an action-packed weekend as Plateau United thrashed Kano Pillars 4-0 to now stay just three points behind leaders Ranger International on 17 points. Rivers United are second on 16 points from same eight matches.

Both Rangers and Rivers United remain the front runners in the championship after they recorded draws at Barau FC and Abia Warriors, respectively.

There were also important victories for Ikorodu City, Katsina United and Warri Wolves in Matchday 8 of the 2026/27 season.

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Plateau United produced one of the weekend's most impressive performances, dismantling Kano Pillars at the New Jos Stadium to secure maximum points and strengthen their position in the league standings.

Ikorodu City also enjoyed a comfortable outing, defeating Kwara United 2-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos. Farouk Salami opened the scoring in the second minute before Ikechukwu Junior doubled the advantage in the 36th minute, giving the hosts control of the encounter before half-time.

Katsina United were equally impressive, overcoming nine-time champions Enyimba 4-2 in a six-goal thriller at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Friday. The hosts built a three-goal lead before Enyimba fought back, but Umar Rabiu's 80th-minute strike sealed the victory for Katsina United.

Warri Wolves added to the weekend's excitement with a 3-1 victory over Inter Lagos, while Nasarawa United defeated Doma United 2-0 to claim all three points.

Kun Khalifat also secured a valuable 2-0 win against Shooting Stars, increasing the pressure on the Ibadan side as they continue to search for consistency in the campaign.

In another entertaining encounter, Barau FC and defending champions Rangers International played out a 2-2 draw, with both sides sharing the points after an evenly contested battle.

Rivers United were held to a goalless draw by Abia Warriors, while Ranchers Bees and Niger Tornadoes also settled for a 0-0 stalemate.

Sporting Lagos completed the weekend's fixtures with a 2-1 victory over Bendel Insurance at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, giving their supporters another reason to celebrate.

The Matchday 8 results underline the competitive nature of the NPFL, with clubs battling for valuable points as the season progresses. The victories recorded by Plateau United, Ikorodu City and Katsina United will provide a boost to their campaigns, while teams that dropped points will look to respond in the next round of fixtures.