Kenya: Two Kenyan Co-Operative Societies Placed Under Liquidation

Nairobi — Two co-operative societies, Kenton Kijabe Hill Co-operative Society Limited and Nitunze Sacco Society Limited, have been placed under liquidation, with creditors given 60 days to submit outstanding claims.

The Commissioner for Co-operative Development appointed certified public accountant Benedict Abonyo Omollo as liquidator for both societies through notices dated October 7, 2026.

The notices require creditors whose claims are not already recorded in the societies' books to submit details and supporting documents to the liquidator.

"By virtue of section 65 of the Act, all the property of the Society is vested in the Liquidator," the notices state.

Creditors who fail to submit their claims within the stipulated period risk being excluded from distributions made before their claims are verified.

The liquidator has also directed anyone holding the societies' property, books, records or other documents to surrender them to his office.

The liquidation period for each society is set at no more than one year, although the time taken to complete the process will depend on the verification of claims, identification of assets and settlement of outstanding obligations.

The notices did not disclose the societies' financial positions, the number of affected members or the reasons for their liquidation.