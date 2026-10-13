Malawi: TNM Boosts Sports Journalism With K10m Swam Sponsorship

Telecommunications company TNM has injected K10 million into the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM), backing the organisation's annual general meeting as it seeks to strengthen sports journalism and contribute to the growth of sport in the country.

The sponsorship will support SWAM's AGM, scheduled to take place in Salima from 13 to 15 November 2026, bringing together sports journalists from across Malawi.

Speaking after the sponsorship handover in Lilongwe, TNM Chief Commercial Officer Amon Jere said the company views the media as a key stakeholder in the development of sport.

"As TNM, we appreciate the role the media plays in educating and entertaining the masses. Without the media, sports cannot develop in any nation," he said.

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Jere also unveiled plans to launch media awards and establish a sports media club aimed at improving reporting standards and building capacity among sports journalists.

The initiatives are expected to provide greater recognition for sports reporting while creating opportunities for professional development within the industry.

SWAM vice-president Lucy Kadzongwe welcomed the sponsorship, describing it as a significant vote of confidence in sports journalism.

"What TNM has done confirms its commitment towards the growth of sport in Malawi," she said.

The partnership comes at a time when sports stakeholders are increasingly highlighting the role of quality journalism in raising the profile of local athletes, competitions and sporting organisations.