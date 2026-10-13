Malawi: Universal Industries Backs Nyika Media Club Mother's Day Charity Drive

Universal Industries Limited has donated food and beverage products worth K850,000 to support Nyika Media Club's (NMC) annual Mother's Day charity event, which will be held at Bolero Rural Hospital in Rumphi District on Thursday.

The donation comes as members of the media organisation, which brings together journalists from across Malawi's Northern Region, prepare to mark Mother's Day through community outreach activities aimed at supporting mothers receiving care at the hospital.

The company donated 15 cases of Nyika Water, five cases of Frooty Squash, 40 packs of Coconut Biscuits and 25 packets of processed baking flour.

Speaking during the handover, Universal Industries Northern Region Sales Manager Kenneth Njiragoma said supporting the initiative was part of the company's corporate social responsibility efforts.

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"There are times when we need to give back to society and appreciate the communities that have contributed to our growth," he said.

"It is important for businesses to support communities because no business can thrive without the acceptance and support of the people it serves."

Nyika Media Club vice-president Clementina Pondelani welcomed the donation, describing it as a significant contribution towards the success of the event.

"We serve the same communities and this support will go a long way in helping us celebrate mothers at Bolero Rural Hospital," she said, while encouraging other companies and organisations to support the initiative.

The charity drive has also received support from Rumphi Central MP Dr Mathews Mtumbuka, who has contributed K150,000 towards the event.

Mother's Day is observed annually in Malawi on 15 October, with organisations and individuals across the country using the occasion to recognise and celebrate the role of mothers in society.