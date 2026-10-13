Mozambique: Anamola Reports Murder of Another Senior Member in Zambezia

Maputo — The National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), the political party led by former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, has reported the murder of another party's senior member in Mopeia district, in the central province of Zambézia.

The victim in question was the party's mobilizer Araújo Tendence, who was shot dead on Friday evening at his home.

Anamola has also reported that Cândido António, a party official in KaTembe municipal district, in Maputo, was "kidnapped and brutally tortured".

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According to Anamola, the murders against its members now reach almost 60 since August 2025, when the party was formally created.

A prominent Mozambican NGO, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), also condemned the murder a member of Anamola party, accusing Mozambican President Daniel Chapo of "complicit silence."

"This scenario raises several questions, such as the possibility that the President's silence could be interpreted as complicity because, on one hand, we see no signs of condemnation or investigation by the institutions responsible for looking into these cases", said André Mulungo, human rights defender and CDD representative, cited by the German agency DW-Africa.

According to CDD, the Mozambican justice system must investigate all these cases "with independence and speed. When citizens' lives are taken repeatedly, following the same pattern, the authorities must not remain silent."

Recently, the Maputo City Judicial Court decided to unfrozen Mondlane's bank accounts, which had been frozen in November 2024, during mass demonstration he called to protest against the alleged results of the general elections.

The decision to unfreeze Mondlane's accounts comes a month before the start his trial, scheduled for 17 November at the Supreme Court. He is accused of five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations, namely: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism.