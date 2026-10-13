Mozambique: Three Dead After Major Fire Destroys a Vessel

Maputo — At least three people have lost their when a passenger vessel burned down while carrying 43 people, including crew members.

The vessel, which operated between the Tanzania Mbamba Bay and Metangula region, in the Northern Mozambican province of Niassa, across Lake Niassa, was consumed by fire at around 05 PM on Sunday just minutes after it departed Mbamba Bay for Metangula.

According to a statement by Transmarítima, the country's state-owned maritime transport company, the crew activated emergency procedures as soon as the fire was detected, allowing passengers to evacuate to nearby vessels that came to their assistance.

However, three passengers died during the rescue operation. Among the victims, there is a child, an elderly woman and a young man.

The cause of the fire that completely destroyed the vessel named Chambo remains unknown.

A technical investigation commission has been established to determine the circumstances of the accident. It is expected to work in coordination with Tanzanian authorities to establish the cause of the fire and examine the procedures followed during the rescue operation.

Transmarítima also expressed its sorrow over the deaths and extended its condolences to the victims' families, reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety and transparency in communicating the investigation's findings.