Nigeria: Falconets' Coach Abdullahi Praises Gov. Bala Mohammed Over CAF-a Sponsorship

The assistant coach of the Falconets, Mansur Abdullahi, has expressed his gratitude to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, for sponsoring him to attend the prestigious CAF-A Licence certification course.

Speaking to Daily Trust, the former Super Falcons assistant coach--who is also a certified FIFA/CAF Educator--described the governor's financial support as a show of fatherly love.

He said the sponsorship fund was made available to him through the office of the Commissioner for Sports in Bauchi State, Hon. Bashir Yau.

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Coach Abdullahi also acknowledged the Chairman and Team Manager of Kauran Bauchi U-19 Football Academy, Hon. Baffa Arabi and Bashir Ibrahim Idris, for facilitating the sponsorship.

The coach, who hails from Toro Local Government Area of Benue State, said that without support from the governor, it would have been impossible for him to achieve his dream of becoming a CAF-A Licence holder.

He, therefore, stated that by removing the financial barrier associated with securing the prestigious football coaching licence, the governor has directly empowered him to groom the next generation of football talents using modern football techniques.

"I am bereft of words to express my gratitude to His Excellency, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, for his sponsorship of my CAF A Licence Course.

"If not for his intervention, I would have missed the opportunity that I have been longing for. Before he showed up with his fatherly love, I was almost giving up.

"My gratitude also goes to the Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Yau, as well as the Chairman and Team Manager of Kauran Bauchi U-19 Football Academy for facilitating what is a major breakthrough in my career," said Abdullahi.