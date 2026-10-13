Nigeria: Bayelsa to Host Maiden Karate Championship

The Bayelsa State Karate Association, in conjunction with the Bayelsa State Sports Council, is set to host the maiden Bayelsa State Close Karate Championships as part of efforts to promote the sport and discover emerging talents across the state.

The two-day championship is scheduled to take place from October 12 to 13, 2026, at the Multipurpose Hall, Sports Complex, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The competition will feature athletes in the senior, junior, cadet, and under-14 categories, with participants expected to compete in Kata and Kumite events.

The maiden edition is expected to provide a platform for karate practitioners across the various age groups to showcase their skills, test their abilities, and demonstrate their readiness for future competitions.

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Speaking on the preparations for the championship, the Secretary of the Bayelsa State Karate Association, Dorcas Innocent, disclosed that registration for the competition would be free for all interested participants.

She also announced that outstanding athletes would receive cash awards and medals in recognition of their performances, adding that the initiative was aimed at encouraging participation and rewarding excellence in the sport.

According to her, the championship would provide an opportunity for senior athletes to test their strength and competitive readiness while giving young and aspiring karate practitioners a platform to showcase their potential and be discovered.