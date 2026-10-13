Nigeria: Abdullahi Links Nbbf Presidential Ambition to Tinubu's Sports Economy Agenda

12 October 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, has said his ambition to lead the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) aligns with President Bola Tinubu's drive to develop sports as a source of investment, employment and economic diversification.

Abdullahi, also Director of Youth of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, said his proposed bid was informed by more than two decades of involvement in basketball and the need for professional administration, stronger domestic competitions and sustainable commercial partnerships.

"My vision is to help build a professionally managed federation with stronger domestic leagues, better player welfare, sustainable commercial partnerships and clear development pathways for young athletes," he said. He said the restoration of the National Sports Commission (NSC) had created an opportunity for sporting federations to strengthen governance, attract private investment and build sustainable operations.

Abdullahi, who played in Nigeria's domestic leagues, university competitions and the national youth setup before featuring for Trafford Basketball Club in Manchester, said his experience had exposed him to the challenges facing the game.

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Through the DAM Foundation, he said, he had supported grassroots basketball by constructing a court in Kano, organising competitions in Okene and supporting an academy serving more than 500 children.

He said the initiatives reinforced his conviction that young Nigerians needed access to facilities, organised competitions and professional coaching to realise their potential.

However, he argued that individual projects could not deliver nationwide development without strong institutions and clear pathways from grassroots participation to professional basketball.

Abdullahi advocated transparent financial systems, measurable performance targets and stronger partnerships with schools and universities to improve talent identification and development.

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