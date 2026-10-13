East Africa: Sudan's Al-Burhan Rules Out Talks With Paramilitary RSF

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has ruled out negotiations with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying the army would fight on until it defeats the group across Darfur, Kordofan and Blue Nile.

His comments came amid escalating clashes across large parts of the three regions. The military is attempting to push into Darfur, most of which is under RSF control.

War erupted on April 15, 2023, between the army and the RSF following tensions over the planned transition to civilian rule.

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Regional and international mediation efforts have repeatedly failed to secure a lasting ceasefire.

"We say it again: we have no negotiations with anyone, we are not speaking with anyone, and we have nothing to do with anyone," Burhan told a crowd in the northern town of Amri.

Burhan said decisions on war, peace and talks lay with state institutions, notably the Security and Defence Council, rather than individual leaders.

"Neither I nor Minawi, nor anyone else can make a unilateral decision on their own," he said, referring to Darfur regional governor Minni Minawi.

Burhan told civilians in conflict areas that troops were moving to defeat the RSF by force.

"We tell the rebels among you that we are coming to you with force," Burhan said. "We want to uproot the enemy and eliminate it completely."

Joint force clashes with RSF

Meanwhile, fierce fighting resumed last week between the Joint Force allied with the Sudanese army and the RSF near El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state.

The clashes took place around Bir Saliba and Abu Suruj, areas situated near the border with Chad that have experienced rising instability in recent months.

The Joint Force said in a military communiqué that its troops engaged in intense ground battles to counter RSF manoeuvres in the area.

According to the statement, allied troops destroyed seven RSF combat vehicles, inflicted heavy casualties on opposing fighters, and regained control of Bir Saliba before deploying across surrounding positions.

Border corridors linking North and West Darfur have remained major flashpoints as the RSF attempts to overrun remaining government and allied positions in Darfur, particularly El Tina, Um Baru, and Karnoi.

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The disputed frontier region holds vital operational value due to its proximity to transit routes running through the Sudan-Chad-Libya border triangle.