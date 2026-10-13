Africa: Morocco Plans New Migration Cooperation Strategy

MONROVIA, October 12, 2026 -- Morocco is preparing to propose a new migration cooperation strategy to its international partners, following concerns raised by King Mohammed VI that existing arrangements are no longer adequate to address recurring migration challenges.

The proposed framework is expected to address cooperation with European countries, particularly Spain, where disagreements over the repatriation of unaccompanied minors and rejected asylum seekers remain major concerns.

Speaking on Friday, October 9, at the opening of Parliament's first session of the 12th Legislature in Rabat, King Mohammed VI reportedly called for a review of Morocco's approach to migration cooperation.

He argued that recurring migration challenges require a more effective framework built around shared development, economic competitiveness and regional stability.

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The King specifically highlighted difficulties in Morocco's cooperation with Spain, particularly over the return of minors and individuals he described as "fake asylum seekers."

According to the account of his remarks, he blamed outdated legal provisions and judicial decisions for complicating repatriation efforts and creating opportunities for criminal networks involved in irregular migration.

Despite these concerns, the Moroccan monarch acknowledged progress in bilateral cooperation with Spain, particularly in efforts to combat irregular migration and strengthen border management.

He maintained that Morocco's cooperation with international partners remains a sovereign decision that should not be influenced by pressure, threats or blackmail.

The proposed strategy is expected to outline Morocco's position on future migration partnerships, although no timeline has been announced for its presentation.

The King also did not provide details of the specific measures that would be included in the proposed framework.

Morocco remains an important transit country for migrants seeking to reach Europe, particularly through routes connecting North Africa with Spain and other European destinations.

Changes in the country's migration policies could therefore have implications for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, including those travelling through Morocco in search of economic opportunities or international protection.

In April 2026, Reuters reported that migration routes were shifting as Moroccan authorities tightened enforcement, prompting some migrants to explore alternative routes through West Africa and the southern Mediterranean.

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The proposed policy review comes amid continuing debates over border security, migrant protection, asylum procedures and the responsibilities of countries involved in managing migration flows.

King Mohammed VI's reported remarks also formed part of his broader address outlining national priorities, including economic development, regional stability and expanded opportunities for young people.

The anticipated strategy could shape Morocco's future engagement with European and African partners, although its practical implications will depend on the measures eventually proposed and agreed upon.

