Liberia: Morocco Backs Scholarships for Liberian Journalists

The Moroccan Embassy in Liberia has expressed willingness to support efforts by the Reporters Association of Liberia (RAL) to secure scholarship opportunities for Liberian journalists, subject to approval by the relevant government authorities.

The commitment followed an October 9 meeting at the Moroccan Embassy in Sinkor between the Moroccan Ambassador and an RAL delegation led by Acting President Kruah Thompson, accompanied by Desmond Wion.

During the meeting, the Ambassador disclosed that Morocco provides 125 scholarship slots annually to Liberia but expressed concern that the country has not fully utilized the opportunities.

According to him, only about 40 Liberians benefited from the scholarship program in 2025, while approximately 20 received scholarships in 2026.

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He explained that the program operates under bilateral arrangements between the Moroccan and Liberian governments, with Liberian authorities responsible for selecting beneficiaries.

The Ambassador encouraged RAL to engage the relevant government institutions, particularly those responsible for higher education, to explore opportunities for qualified journalists.

He assured the delegation that the Embassy would support the initiative if the Liberian government approved the proposed arrangement.

However, no scholarship slots have been allocated to RAL, and further consultations with government authorities are required.

Earlier, Thompson outlined challenges confronting Liberian journalists, including poor working conditions, inadequate reporting equipment and limited access to higher education, professional training and international fellowships.

He said journalists working with county and community radio stations face particularly difficult conditions because of limited resources and training opportunities.

Thompson noted that many practicing journalists possess certificates and diplomas but lack opportunities to pursue bachelor's degrees in journalism, communication and related disciplines.

He stressed that expanding access to higher education would strengthen professional standards and improve the quality of journalism across Liberia.

The delegation also presented RAL's proposed Reporters' Support Fund, an initiative intended to provide grants to journalists undertaking significant public-interest investigations, particularly in Liberia's industrial sector and other areas of national development.

For his part, Wion raised concerns about poor labor practices in the media industry, journalists' safety and limited access to modern technology and international professional opportunities.

Beyond scholarships, the Moroccan Ambassador expressed interest in exploring additional partnerships to strengthen journalism in Liberia.

He requested that RAL prepare and submit a roadmap outlining its proposed projects and priority areas for cooperation.

According to the Ambassador, the document would enable the Embassy to assess potential areas of support and explore possible funding opportunities.

He also welcomed a proposed national dialogue involving journalists, diplomatic missions, development partners and other media stakeholders to examine challenges confronting the profession and explore a policy framework for strengthening Liberia's media sector.

The Ambassador further encouraged RAL to establish stronger connections with Liberian journalists abroad to facilitate professional exchanges, training and institutional partnerships.

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He urged journalists to broaden their reporting beyond politics and devote greater attention to agriculture, tourism, mining, education, port operations and industrial development.

According to him, increased coverage of these sectors could help highlight Liberia's economic opportunities and development priorities.

The Ambassador also referenced Liberia's non-permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council, noting that its scheduled presidency of the Council in December could enhance the country's international visibility.

The RAL delegation thanked the Ambassador for the engagement and expressed optimism that the discussions would produce practical opportunities for journalists.

Meanwhile, RAL is expected to submit its proposed project roadmap to the Embassy for further consultations on possible cooperation. -The New Dawn