Liberia: Editorial - Liberia Must Chart Its Own Development Path

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's recent call for Liberia to stop relying on the United States for policy direction and embrace homegrown solutions is both timely and deserving of serious national reflection.

Speaking to journalists last week following a Governance Commission symposium in Monrovia, the former President urged Liberians to take greater responsibility for determining their country's future.

"We have to stop following the United States of America. Let's join the new era of sovereignty, respectability," she declared.

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Coming from a former President whose 12-year administration maintained close diplomatic and development ties with Washington, the statement carries particular significance.

We could not agree more with Mrs. Sirleaf. Liberia must begin to think independently, set its own development priorities and formulate policies that reflect its national interests and the realities confronting its people.

For too long, successive governments have relied heavily on externally influenced policies and development prescriptions, sometimes without adequately considering whether such approaches address Liberia's peculiar economic, social and institutional challenges.

Despite decades of foreign assistance, Liberia continues to struggle with inadequate infrastructure, unemployment, weak public institutions, poor healthcare and limited access to quality education.

These persistent challenges should compel us to question whether our development strategies have sufficiently reflected the needs and aspirations of ordinary Liberians.

This is not to suggest that American assistance has been without value. On the contrary, the United States has played an important role in Liberia's reconstruction, democratic transition, healthcare delivery, education, etc.

We appreciate that longstanding partnership and believe it should continue.

However, friendship and cooperation must not translate into permanent dependence. A sovereign nation must possess confidence and political will to determine what works best for its people.

Liberia cannot keep importing development models without carefully examining whether they suit its circumstances. Policies that succeed elsewhere may not necessarily produce similar results here.

Our development agenda must reflect Liberian realities, draw on local expertise, and be driven by clearly defined national priorities.

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We have qualified professionals, experienced policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs and other capable citizens who can contribute meaningfully to developing practical solutions to our national challenges.

What is required is the political commitment to engage these resources, strengthen institutions and place national interests above political convenience and external influence.

Mrs. Sirleaf's message should therefore serve as a wake-up call to the Boakai administration and future governments.

Liberia must move beyond declarations of sovereignty and demonstrate independence through sound economic policies, responsible governance, investment in local production and stronger national institutions.

We must also recognize that self-reliance does not mean isolation. Liberia can maintain productive relationships with the United States and other international partners while retaining ownership of its development decisions.

Indeed, the strongest international partnerships are those built on mutual respect, shared interests and the ability of each nation to determine its own priorities.

The former President has raised an important national question. The challenge now is whether Liberia's political leadership is prepared to translate that message into meaningful action.

The time has come for Liberia to stop merely following development prescriptions from abroad and begin charting a course shaped by its own needs, resources and aspirations. Liberians must determine our future first and foremost.

