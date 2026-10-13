Uganda: Inside Uganda's Bid to Build a Local Water Pump Industry

Uganda could establish a local water pump manufacturing industry under a proposal by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to partner with Danish manufacturer Grundfos and the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), potentially opening up a regional market for locally produced pump components.

NWSC Managing Director Dr Silver Mugisha presented the proposal during a meeting with Grundfos executives on the sidelines of the International Water Association (IWA) World Water Congress and Exhibition in Glasgow, Scotland.

Mugisha said local production and assembly would reduce dependence on imported spare parts, shorten equipment repair times and improve the efficiency of water supply operations.

"For sustainability, if I work with you, I should be able to get your parts locally and not endure long waits to get parts from abroad," Mugisha said.

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He proposed that Grundfos work with NEC to manufacture and assemble pump components in Uganda, with production eventually serving water utilities in other African countries.

"With NEC producing these spares, we can have a network supplying Africa," he said.

The proposed arrangement would build local technical capacity while potentially creating opportunities for industrial investment, skilled employment and the development of Uganda's engineering sector.

However, the manufacturing partnership remains a proposal, with no confirmed investment commitment or production timeline announced at the meeting.

Mugisha also asked Grundfos to assess NWSC's hydraulic systems and develop energy-efficient pumps suited to the corporation's operations and the wider East African market.

The discussions covered prepaid water meters, intelligent pumping systems and training for Ugandan engineers in electromechanical engineering.

Grundfos executives said they would consider the proposals and outlined a financing model under which investments in more efficient pumping systems could be recovered through savings generated by lower energy consumption.

The company also discussed systems capable of automatically detecting faults and expressed willingness to work with NWSC to reduce energy use, operating costs and non-revenue water -- treated water that is produced but does not generate revenue for the utility.

NWSC Senior Director for Business and Scientific Services Dr Rose Kaggwa also asked Grundfos to become the principal sponsor of the IWA Water and Development Congress and Exhibition scheduled for Uganda in November 2027.

NWSC board chairman Prof Henry Alinaitwe pledged the board's support for management's initiatives.

In a separate meeting with the World Bank, Mugisha presented the utility's performance and audited financial reports as evidence of its creditworthiness as it seeks affordable, long-term financing for water and sanitation infrastructure.

He said the funding would support network expansion, energy efficiency, sanitation promotion and efforts to reduce non-revenue water.

"The cost of financing is high, and the Government of Uganda is looking at low-cost financing and is doing away with expensive financing," Mugisha said.

He asked the World Bank to consider flexible financing arrangements that would allow NWSC to undertake its own engineering designs, use community-based implementation models and engage affordable contractors to lower project costs.

The corporation also wants to expand access to safe water, reduce the distances people travel to collect it and lower the cost of water services.

Mugisha said the government was exploring domestic financing options, including bonds and funding from the National Social Security Fund, to support local infrastructure projects.

World Bank officials described NWSC as a well-performing utility but said any potential support would depend on risk assessments and due diligence. They indicated that financing through Ugandan commercial banks could be considered.

Francis Owot, NWSC's Deputy Managing Director for Finance and Corporate Strategy, said the utility had the capacity to manage financing alongside the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders. He urged the bank to consider channelling funds through local banks where appropriate to help reduce costs and identify a suitable financing mix.

Mugisha also asked the Gates Foundation to support NWSC's research and development programme, sanitation initiatives and the 50 Towns Water Supply Improvement Project.

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He said NWSC wanted its research department to become an incubator for solutions to water and sanitation challenges across Africa, including sludge management at its facilities.

The corporation also proposed support for the African Water and Sanitation Academy, which it hopes will help strengthen technical capacity among water utilities.

Gates Foundation officials pledged support for Uganda's preparations for the November 2027 IWA congress and described NWSC as a potential partner in expanding the foundation's impact in Africa.

The proposals reflect NWSC's efforts to improve operational efficiency, strengthen domestic technical capacity and secure affordable financing as demand for water and sanitation services grows.

If realised, local pump component production could reduce import-related delays and create a foundation for supplying other African utilities. For now, however, the manufacturing arrangement remains under discussion, while potential World Bank financing is subject to further assessment.