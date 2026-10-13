Liberia: Former Commerce Chief Modad Warns Staff Against Smearing Colleagues to Win New Minister's Favor

Former Commerce and Industry Minister Amin Modad warned ministry employees on Friday not to try to win the acting minister's favor by spreading false information about colleagues. He urged them to accept the reforms that Acting Minister Stephen Yekeson is expected to implement.

"Do your job, prove yourself, and a good leader, a good manager, will determine who's capable or not," Modad said.

Modad said he received information and complaints about employees in several departments when he took over the ministry, but that he did not take action against staff based on party affiliation, organizational ties, or unverified allegations.

"I never sacked one person. I never did anything to anybody, regardless of which party you're from, which organization you're from," he said.

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Responding to a question about employees who might try to influence Yekeson with false claims against co-workers, Modad called such conduct unfortunate but said similar problems exist across government institutions. He said he was confident Yekeson, who has experience in government and business, would weigh the credibility of such information before acting on it.

Modad welcomed President Joseph Boakai's appointment of Yekeson, whom he called a seasoned business professional.

"I am very glad that President Boakai has made this appointment," Modad said. "You are in good hands."

He said Yekeson had already contacted him to exchange ideas about the ministry. He urged employees to cooperate with the new minister and give him time to understand the ministry's operations, assess staff and decide what changes are needed.

Modad said resistance to change had been one of his own difficulties at the ministry.

"One of the problems I faced was accepting change. You guys have to try to accept change. Some of the things might be hard for what you are doing, but it is going to be for the betterment of the institution and the betterment of the country," he said.

He told employees that the ministry's decisions directly affect businesses, consumers and ordinary Liberians, and that their conduct carries consequences beyond the institution.