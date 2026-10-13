West Africa: Ghana Urges Liberia to Digitize Procurement to Curb Abuse of Public Resources

Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Godwin Baletum Amonzem, has urged Liberian authorities to embrace digital procurement systems as a means of reducing administrative discretion, strengthening public oversight and curbing opportunities for the misuse of state resources.

Ambassador Amonzem said Ghana's experience with electronic procurement demonstrates how technology can make government transactions more transparent, improve accountability and restore public confidence in the management of public funds.

Speaking at a one-day symposium marking Good Governance Month, organized by Liberia's Governance Commission, the Ghanaian diplomat identified electronic procurement as a practical governance tool that Liberia could adapt to strengthen transparency in public spending.

He explained that procurement accounts for a significant portion of government expenditure, making it particularly important for public institutions to establish systems that allow transactions to be tracked, scrutinized and independently verified.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Amonzem, Ghana responded to the need for greater transparency by introducing an electronic procurement platform through which tenders, bids and contract awards can be processed online.

He said the system has helped reduce human discretion and administrative bottlenecks while creating a digital audit trail that makes procurement transactions more traceable.

The platform also provides civil society organizations and oversight institutions with opportunities to scrutinize procurement processes, strengthening public monitoring of how government contracts are awarded and public resources are spent.

Amonzem argued that similar digital reforms could help Liberia address weaknesses associated with manual administrative processes by creating accessible records and strengthening mechanisms for tracking public transactions.

While he did not suggest that technology alone could eliminate corruption, his remarks emphasized the importance of using digital systems to reduce opportunities for manipulation and reinforce institutional accountability.

"Good governance and accountability are the bedrock upon which a nation is built," Amonzem said. "Without robust mechanisms in place to ensure transparency, oversight and responsibility, people entrusted with resources and authority may take advantage of their positions."

The ambassador maintained that the fight against the misuse of public resources requires more than declarations of commitment, stressing the need for practical systems that make public officials accountable for their decisions.

He said Ghana's experience illustrates how technology, when supported by effective oversight and institutional commitment, can improve the transparency of government operations.

For Liberia, digitizing procurement could offer a way to strengthen public access to information about tender opportunities, bidding procedures and contract awards. Such a system could also help oversight bodies identify irregularities and examine whether procurement decisions follow established procedures.

However, the effectiveness of digital procurement would depend on appropriate implementation, reliable recordkeeping, institutional capacity and consistent enforcement of procurement rules.

Beyond electronic procurement, Amonzem pointed to Ghana's participation in the Open Government Partnership as another mechanism for strengthening accountability and citizen participation in public administration.

He said Ghana's national action plan under the initiative provides a framework for engagement among Parliament, public-sector reform institutions and civil society organizations.

According to him, the process creates opportunities for proposed policies to be examined publicly before implementation, allowing citizens and civil society groups to contribute to decisions affecting their communities.

"Good governance is not a solitary central government venture," Amonzem said, emphasizing the importance of institutional arrangements that enable citizens to participate meaningfully in governance.

He also highlighted local government participation and fiscal decentralization as important elements of inclusive development, arguing that communities should have a voice in determining their development priorities.

"Local government participation, inclusive development must thrive at the local levels," he said.

The ambassador further identified engagement with youth groups, women's networks and civil society watchdog institutions as part of Ghana's broader approach to ensuring that government policies reflect citizens' needs and experiences.

He stressed that Liberia should not simply copy Ghana's governance arrangements but should examine the lessons that could be adapted to its own institutional and administrative circumstances.

"The lesson from these countries is not that Liberia should copy their system," Amonzem said. "Rather, the lesson is that strong institutions, effective oversight, transparency, citizen participation, political will or commitment can produce better development outcomes."

His message placed the management of public resources at the center of the broader governance debate, suggesting that transparent procurement processes, public scrutiny and strong institutions must work together to improve accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Business Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ghanaian envoy also commended the Governance Commission for its efforts to promote transparency, accountability and the rule of law in Liberia.

He said good governance requires respect for constitutional principles, which provide the legal foundation for protecting citizens' rights and ensuring the responsible exercise of public authority.

"Strengthening good governance, therefore, requires upholding the tenets of the Constitution, which is the embodiment of all the virtues of good governance the country desires," he said.

Describing good governance as "the invisible architecture that holds a nation together," Amonzem argued that accountable institutions are essential to public confidence and inclusive national development.

He urged Liberians to remain committed to reforms that strengthen transparency, oversight and institutional responsibility while supporting the Governance Commission's efforts to improve the country's governance systems.

"Let me urge each of us to remain committed to the struggle against everything that stands in the way of good governance," he said.

Amonzem concluded by reaffirming Ghana's commitment to strengthening relations between the two countries, declaring: "Long live Ghana-Liberian relations!"