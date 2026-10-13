Sudan: TSC President Receives Credentials of Belarusian Ambassador to Sudan

12 October 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday received the credentials of Mr. Yevgeny Sobolevsky as Belarus's Ambassador to Sudan at the Republican Palace, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem.

In a press statement, the Belarusian ambassador said he was pleased to present his credentials to the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council. He noted that Belarus maintains close relations with African countries, particularly Sudan, highlighting the cooperation between Belarus and Sudan.

The ambassador said the two countries share similar views on many regional and international issues, pointing to their continued coordination at regional and international forums.

He added that Belarus maintains close cooperation with Sudan in the economic and trade sectors, as well as in agricultural technology.

Read the original article on SNA.

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