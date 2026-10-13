Sudan: TSC President Receives Credentials of Burundi's New Ambassador to Sudan

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday received the credentials of Omar Ntezimbere as the Republic of Burundi's Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan at the Republican Palace, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem.

In a press statement, the Burundian ambassador said: "I conveyed to the TSC President the greetings and best wishes of His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi and Chairperson of the African Union, along with his wishes for the President's continued good health and for progress and prosperity for the Sudanese people."

Ambassador Omar Ntezimbere affirmed President Ndayishimiye's steadfast support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, security and stability, as well as his solidarity with the Sudanese people in overcoming the current challenges.