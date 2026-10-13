Sudan: TSC President Receives Credentials of Türkiye's Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Sunday received the credentials of Mr. Fahri Türker Oba as the Republic of Türkiye's Ambassador to Sudan at the Republican Palace, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem.

In a press statement, the Turkish ambassador said that Türkiye and Sudan enjoy close relations in various fields. He affirmed his readiness to work with Sudanese state institutions and society to advance and develop relations between the two countries in a manner that serves their mutual interests. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Türkiye's former ambassadors who had contributed to strengthening Turkish-Sudanese relations and bringing them to their current level.

The Turkish ambassador noted that Sudan is going through an important phase fraught with challenges, requiring support to preserve its unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty. He affirmed Türkiye's solidarity with and support for Sudan during this critical period.

"Our objectives are clear: to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and demonstrate our full support for the Government of Sudan in all respects," he added.

He pointed out that relations between the two countries are rooted in a long history and strong cultural and humanitarian ties.