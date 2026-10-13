African Development Bank Convenes African Debt Management Practitioners in Kigali to Strengthen Debt Transparency and Accountability

About 150 policymakers, debt-management practitioners and public finance stakeholders from 22 African transition states have concluded a five-day learning workshop in Kigali, Rwanda, aimed at strengthening debt transparency and accountability.

Held from 28 September to 02 October, the third edition of the "PFMA Spotlight Learning Series on Public Debt Management" was organised by the African Development Bank Group through its African Development Institute (ADI) and Public Finance Management Academy for Africa (PFMA).

The Kigali edition focused on strengthening institutional capacity, systems and practices needed to improve transparency and accountability in public debt management. Participants examined the state of debt transparency across the continent and shared their countries' experiences of its challenges and benefits. The agenda addressed key areas across the debt management cycle, including institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks; debt reporting systems and data governance; debt disclosure practices and databases; domestic debt markets and issuance strategies; hidden and undisclosed debts, fiscal risks and contingent liabilities; and external scrutiny and accountability mechanisms. Participants also explored the roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders in strengthening public and debt transparency.

"Debt transparency is fundamental to sound fiscal management," said Judith Nabaasa, Chief Economist at Rwanda's Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning. "It enables governments, oversight institutions, development partners and investors to make better-informed decisions, while strengthening public confidence in the management of public resources."

In practical sessions, participants assessed debt-transparency maturity across areas including governance, debt-data quality and dissemination, digital systems and public access to information, fiscal risks, oversight and accountability, and the balance between transparency and confidentiality. Participants also drafted country-level reform action plans to improve debt transparency and accountability based on what they learned during the workshop.

The programme also featured peer learning and country case studies, allowing participating countries to share experiences and approaches to improving integrity and transparency throughout the debt management cycle. Participants agreed to sustain the learning and advance debt transparency reforms in their various countries. Participation certificates were handed out at the end of the week.

"Strengthening public debt transparency and accountability is increasingly important to Africa's development financing agenda. Through the PFMA Spotlight, the African Development Bank is supporting Transition States to strengthen the institutional capacity, systems and skills needed to manage debt more effectively and strengthen fiscal resilience," said Eric Ogunleye, Director of the African Development Institute at the Bank Group.

The PFMA Spotlight forms part of the Bank's broader capacity development support to its regional member countries. By combining technical learning, peer exchange and practical country-level exercises, the initiative contributes to stronger public finance institutions and more transparent, accountable and sustainable debt management across Africa.

The inaugural edition of the Spotlight Series was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in June 2024, followed by a second in Accra, Ghana, in July 2025.