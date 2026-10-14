Rwanda Secures 10-Year Deal to Host Formula 1 From Early 2030s

Rwanda will host a Formula 1 race from the early 2030s under a 10-year agreement that will bring the championship back to Africa for the first time since 1993. The African Grand Prix will take place at a purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, southeast of Kigali, near the new international airport. Formula 1 said the track will be built to FIA Grade 1 standards and is expected to be ready early in the next decade.

The deal makes Rwanda the first confirmed new Formula 1 host country since Saudi Arabia and Qatar joined the calendar in 2021. It also gives the championship a race on every inhabited continent. Rwanda President Paul Kagame said the event is intended to support tourism, investment, jobs and skills development rather than serve as a single race weekend. The wider Bugesera project will include sports, tourism, infrastructure and commercial development around the circuit.

Formula 1 has been absent from Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami. South Africa had been seen as the main candidate for a return, while Morocco has also explored hosting a race. Rwanda began a formal push for a Grand Prix in 2024 and has since worked with Formula 1 and the FIA on the project. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also called for the series to return to the continent.

The agreement extends Rwanda's use of global sport as part of its tourism and investment strategy. The country already has sponsorship agreements with European football clubs, hosts the Basketball Africa League and staged the 2025 UCI Road World Championships. The Formula 1 project would be its largest sports event, but it is also likely to renew debate about the government's human-rights record and criticism that sports partnerships are being used to improve Rwanda's international image.

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The first race date has not been announced and will depend on completion of the circuit. Formula 1 said further details on construction milestones and race-weekend plans will be released later. South Africa is still pursuing its own race, meaning Rwanda's agreement does not rule out a second African Grand Prix in the future.

Key Takeaways

The Rwanda deal is important because it ends a gap of almost 40 years without Formula 1 racing in Africa and shows how the sport is using long-term host agreements to expand into markets it has not served for decades. Rwanda's advantage was not an existing circuit but a government-backed plan that combines a new track with airport, tourism and commercial infrastructure in Bugesera. That makes the project closer to a national development programme than a standalone sports event. Formula 1 says Africa has more than 100 million fans, so a race on the continent gives the series access to an audience that has had to travel abroad to attend a Grand Prix. The economics will depend on more than ticket sales. Rwanda will be betting that international visitors, television exposure, hotel demand, transport spending and business investment can justify the cost of building and operating a Grade 1 circuit. At the same time, the agreement may increase pressure on South Africa, which has been trying to revive the Kyalami Grand Prix. Rwanda's 10-year contract does not prevent Formula 1 from adding another African race, and South African officials have argued that a continent of 55 countries can support more than one event. For Rwanda, the bigger risk is that the project attracts more scrutiny of President Paul Kagame's government. The country's sports partnerships have already faced criticism over human-rights concerns and its role in the conflict in eastern Congo. That means the African Grand Prix will be judged both as a sporting return and as part of Rwanda's wider effort to use global events to attract investment, tourism and attention.