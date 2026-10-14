Africa: 'Need for UN Has Never Been Greater,' UN Chief Says, Proposing Slimmer $3.3 Billion Budget for 2027

United Nations member country flags at the UN Headquarters in New York (file photo).

Amid climate disruption, an AI revolution, war and growing hunger, "the need for the United Nations has never been greater," Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday, presenting a $3.3 billion programme budget proposal for next year - a cut of $40.8 million.

Key points

The proposed 2027 programme budget is 1.2 per cent below the 2026 approved level

UN80 Initiative reforms will continue, with more cuts, staff relocations and the abolition or downgrading of some posts

Predictable cashflow and timely payment of dues are essential as efficiency gains will not be sufficient to resolve the liquidity crisis

Divisions deepening

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"The challenges before us are profound," Mr. Guterres told the General Assembly's Fifth Committee, comprising all 193 UN Member States that handle administrative and budgetary matters at UN Headquarters in New York.

"Geopolitical divisions continue to deepen, conflicts persist across regions and humanitarian needs are soaring, international law is trampled, climate disruption is hitting every continent and artificial intelligence is reshaping economies and societies," said the Secretary-General.

Moreover, the planet's collective Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed at leaving no one behind, "are slipping further from reach", Mr. Guterres said.

"And yet, in this era of uncertainty and fragmentation, the need for the United Nations has never been greater," he declared.

Read the full statement here.

UN80 reforms: From proposal to practice

Reminding the committee that more than a year has passed since the UN80 Initiative was launched, the UN chief said "with your support, we set in motion far-reaching changes guided by a clear objective: to make the Secretariat more efficient, more effective, and better equipped to serve in a rapidly changing world."

Taking stock of UN80 achievements, he said the Secretariat had already "moved from proposals to implementation":

The number of underrepresented Member States fell from 28 to 26 between August 2024 and August 2026

Gender parity has been reached among internationally recruited staff

Payroll operations have been consolidated

Phase one of common administrative platforms had launched in New York and Bangkok

Some functions have moved to lower-cost duty stations

The UN Secretariat has absorbed a reduction of 3,116 regular budget posts

Through a voluntary early separation programme and reassignments, he said the impact on staff was "much smaller than what could be imagined" because planning began a year and a half in advance in the anticipated shortfalls.

Watch the Secretary-General's introduction of the proposed 2027 budget:

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Next phase

For 2027, the Secretary-General proposed additional post relocations across 12 entities, with the largest going to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

He also proposed abolishing some high-level posts, downgrading 14 senior positions and extending administrative platforms to Geneva, Nairobi, Vienna and Addis Ababa.

At the same time, he pointed out that the proposed budget incorporates standard-cost adjustments from the outset for the first time, so there will be no separate recosting later in the year.

Liquidity warning

However, the Secretary-General stressed that "efficiency alone cannot compensate for an unstable financial foundation".

"Member States must fulfil their financial obligations in full and on time, as required by the UN Charter," he said.

The Secretary-General also stressed that the world body needs predictable financing and timely payments of national dues to implement the mandates the Member States themselves have approved.

"Taken together, these measures will help address the liquidity challenges of the Organization and support the effective implementation of mandates," he said.

Read the proposed plan and budget proposal here.