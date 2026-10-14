South Africa: Two ANCYL Members Shot Dead in Ekurhuleni, Three Others Wounded

A shooting at a memorial service in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday has left two ANC Youth League members dead and three others injured.

Two ANC Youth League members, aged 21 and 23, were shot dead in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday evening, 13 October 2026, when a gunman, after firing shots in the air, turned his rifle on a crowd of mourners. Three others were injured and rushed to hospital.

The injured, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, are aged between 12 and 27. After the shooting, the suspect handed himself in and is in police custody, Muridili said.

Memorial service

The shooting took place just after the closing of a memorial to 51-year-old Jeanette Magugu, a leader within the ANC and its youth league in the Ekurhuleni region. She had been shot dead at Mandela Informal Settlement in early October.

The memorial service took place on Tuesday afternoon at Mogobeng Hall, at a primary school in Tshongweni, Katlehong.

Shooting

A witness described how, as the memorial service drew to a close, mourners had left the hall and were making their way down the street towards Mandela Informal Settlement, singing and marching in tribute to the ANC leader.

It was there that they encountered the alleged shooter.

An ANC member who witnessed the shooting told Daily Maverick that the gunfire caught mourners...