Malawi: Chakwera, Mumba and the 2030 Clock - Analysts Say Parties Must End Feuds Now

Malawi's major political parties have been urged to resolve internal disputes and strengthen their grassroots structures well ahead of the 2030 General Election, amid growing signs of factionalism within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Political analysts George Chaima and George Phiri said unresolved leadership wrangles risk weakening parties from within and distracting them from the longer-term task of preparing for government.

Chaima said internal tensions often emerge when ambitious figures begin positioning themselves for leadership roles, creating rival camps and uncertainty over succession.

"Political parties still have sufficient time before the 2030 elections," he said. "Rather than engaging in internal battles, they should focus on strengthening their structures and inspiring confidence among supporters."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He argued that those seeking leadership positions should build support through persuasion and engagement rather than through conduct that deepens divisions within their parties.

Phiri similarly called for restraint and dialogue, urging parties to use established internal mechanisms to manage disagreements and strengthen internal democracy.

He singled out the MCP, saying the former ruling party needed to settle lingering questions about its future leadership and strategic direction long before voters return to the polls.

"MCP urgently needs to resolve its leadership question and reposition itself before the 2030 elections," he said. "The earlier the issue is settled, the sooner the party can focus on the future."

According to Phiri, the years before the next election should be used to consolidate grassroots networks, rebuild trust among members and maintain supporters' confidence.

Debate over MCP's future

The analysts' intervention comes against the backdrop of an increasingly public debate within the MCP over its future leadership and electoral prospects following its defeat in the 2025 General Election.

Some party members have called for renewal ahead of the 2030 contest, arguing that the MCP must undertake a candid assessment of its loss and broaden its appeal if it is to regain power.

The debate intensified after former Trade Minister Vitumbiko Mumba, once a prominent ally of former president Lazarus Chakwera, questioned the party's direction and suggested it required new leadership.

His remarks prompted a sharp response from MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila, who accused him of ingratitude and indicated that those unwilling to support the party's current course were free to pursue alternative political paths.

In a subsequent interview with Times Television, Mumba escalated the dispute, arguing that the MCP could not return to power unless it confronted the causes of its electoral defeat.

He contended that the party had conducted a flawed post-election assessment and failed to draw the necessary lessons from its loss.

For Phiri, the increasingly public nature of the disagreement underlines the urgency of resolving the party's leadership question.

"Whether the MCP chooses continuity or renewal, uncertainty cannot persist indefinitely," he said.

"Political parties that settle succession questions early are generally better positioned to rebuild, reconnect with voters and present a coherent alternative at the next election."

The dispute has exposed broader questions about the MCP's identity, leadership succession and electoral strategy, issues analysts say must be addressed long before campaigning for 2030 begins.

DPP and UTM face tests of renewal

The MCP is not alone in confronting questions over leadership and renewal. The DPP has also been grappling with recurring tensions over its future direction, with debates over succession, generational change and strategy continuing to surface as the party seeks to re-establish itself as a dominant force in national politics.

Analysts say the party must provide clarity on its leadership trajectory and project a united front if it is to convince voters that it is ready to govern again.

Chaima warned that prolonged uncertainty can leave parties trapped in internal rivalries rather than focused on the concerns of the electorate.

"Political parties that spend too much time fighting themselves often struggle to convince the electorate that they are ready to govern," he said.

The UTM, meanwhile, faces a different challenge. Following the death of its founding leader, Saulos Chilima, the party has sought to redefine its identity while contending with internal disagreements and the departure of some members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The loss of several prominent figures has intensified questions about the party's organisational strength and long-term viability.

Observers say UTM must now demonstrate that it can remain politically relevant and institutionally coherent in the absence of the charismatic figure around whom it was originally built.

Phiri said all three parties face the same fundamental task in the years ahead.

"Leadership disputes are inevitable in politics, but what distinguishes successful parties is their ability to resolve them internally and quickly," he said.

"The real work now is rebuilding structures, strengthening grassroots support and reconnecting with voters."

For the MCP, DPP and UTM alike, he argued, the period between now and 2030 should be viewed not as a time for factional battles but as an opportunity to renew their organisations, sharpen their policy platforms and restore public confidence.

For both analysts, the prescription is clear: settle disputes early, strengthen party machinery and avoid allowing leadership contests to overshadow the broader challenge of winning back voters.