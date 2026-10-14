Malawi: K50m Miracle - Apostle Hulda Transforms Lingadzi Police Unit

Apostle Hulda Kamanga has pledged K50 million towards the upgrading of Lingadzi Police Station and appealed to businesses and members of the public to support efforts to improve facilities serving vulnerable women and children.

Ms Kamanga, who serves as the station's matron, made the appeal during a tour of the facility on Tuesday to inspect progress on a project aimed at expanding office infrastructure and strengthening the Victim Support Unit.

She said the donation would help fund the construction of improved sanitation facilities, staff rooms and accommodation, describing the initiative as part of a wider effort to create a more functional and dignified working environment for police officers and those seeking assistance at the station.

Ms Kamanga expressed hope that the project would be completed before the onset of the rainy season and urged other well-wishers to contribute towards its completion.

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Quoting scripture, she said: "Jesus said, 'Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar.' It is a matter of paying taxes to government so that it can implement development projects for the benefit of the country."

She added that enhanced infrastructure would enable officers to provide better services, particularly to women and children who rely on the Victim Support Unit.

Lingadzi Police Station officer-in-charge Charles Mpezeni welcomed the contribution, describing it as a significant boost to the station's development plans.

Mr Mpezeni said the station also hopes to expand its correctional cells and expressed confidence that additional partners would come forward to support the project.

The initiative reflects broader efforts to improve public-sector infrastructure and strengthen service delivery through partnerships between community leaders, private citizens and public institutions.