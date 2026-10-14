Uganda: Concern Over Safety of Ugandan Journalist Eria Jengo, Missing for Over a Month

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Ugandan authorities to locate and ensure the safety of journalist Eria Jengo, who has been missing since he was forced into an unmarked vehicle in the capital Kampala on September 10.

"CPJ is increasingly worried about Ugandan journalist Eria Jengo who has not been heard from since he left his office at lunchtime on September 10. His family and colleagues urgently need answers," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Ugandan authorities should establish his whereabouts, credibly confirm his safety, and ensure that those responsible for his disappearance are held to account."

Jengo left Baba TV, where he works as a crime reporter, at around midday to buy lunch and was returning to the office in Kampala's Ntinda suburb when he was intercepted by several people in an unmarked car who forced him into their vehicle, Baba TV's head of news Joel Kafuko told CPJ. Jengo left his personal belongings, including his cell phone and laptop, at the office, Kafuko said.

Baba TV's program director Phocus Luyobya, told NTV Uganda that Jengo was picked up by two cars, one of which was a Toyota Noah. Ugandans have nicknamed the vehicles "drones" because of the speed with which they drive off with those they have picked up.

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Uganda's police and military have long been accused of conducting enforced disappearances. Human Rights Watch has alleged that the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force has been involved in the illegal detention of more than 100 people, with some dying as a result of torture. Others remain unaccounted for.

The Uganda Journalists Association filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission over what it described as Jengo's enforced disappearance by "suspected security operatives."

Jengo has worked for Baba TV for more than four years, largely covering security news, with recent reporting including Uganda's military cooperation with Rwanda and the defense minister's presentation to a parliamentary committee. Kafuko said he was unaware of any threats, complaints, or warnings related to Jengo's journalism.

Jengo's partner Catherine Taidhkwiza told CPJ said that Jengo's second phone was missing from their shared home but it had been switched off. She said the police had not updated her on their efforts to trace the device.

CPJ did not receive responses to its requests for comment, sent via messaging app on October 9, to government spokesperson Alan Kasujja and Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Rachael Kawala.