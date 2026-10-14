Kenya: Nairobi Water Supply to Be Disrupted for 24 Hours in Parts of City

Nairobi — Residents and businesses in several parts of Nairobi will experience water supply interruptions for approximately 24 hours following emergency repairs on a major pipeline serving the city.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the disruption follows an emergency shutdown of the NCT-Kigoro-Gigiri-Kabete pipeline by the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) to facilitate repairs along the line.

In a customer notice, the utility urged residents in the affected areas to use available water sparingly as repair teams work to restore normal supply.

Among the areas expected to experience interruptions are Riverside, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Kilimani, as well as parts of Ngong Road, Mbagathi Way, Adams Arcade, Woodley, Ngumo West and the Golf Course estates.

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Other affected neighbourhoods include Kibera, particularly Lindi, Kambi Muru, Silanga, parts of Gatwekera and areas around Kibera Plaza, Makini and their environs.

The interruption will also affect parts of Nairobi West, including areas around Mbagathi Hospital, Forces Memorial, Olympic, Ayany, Karanja Road, Kibera Kianda, Mwembeni, Makongeni and Jamhuri estates.

Residents in parts of Southlands, Mbagathi Ridge, Wilson Airport, Popo Road and areas around the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) have also been listed among those likely to experience the disruption.

In the northern and western parts of the city, the affected areas include Parklands, Highridge, Westlands, Ngara, City Park, Desai Road, Forest Road, Kipande Road and Limuru Road.

Other neighbourhoods listed in the notice include parts of Waiyaki Way, Lantana Road, Ring Road, Sports Road, Westlands Avenue, Brookside, General Mathenge Road, Peponi Road, Lower Kabete Road, Kabarsiran and Waruku.

The interruption will also affect parts of Parklands estates, including Parklands 1 to 5, Suswa Road, Iregi Road, Kusi Lane, Mwambao Road and Masari Road, as well as areas around the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the US Embassy, Kinanda Valley, Kihingo Estate and Magnolia.

The company appealed to customers to make arrangements for the interruption and conserve the water available to them until normal supply resumes.

"We appeal to our customers for indulgence and urge them to use the available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply," the notice stated.

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The utility apologised for the inconvenience caused by the shutdown.

Residents in the affected neighbourhoods have been advised to store sufficient water for essential household needs during the repair period.