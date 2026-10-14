Tanzania Endorses the UNHCR's Vision Targeting to Halve Number of Refugees By 2035

Geneva — THE Deputy Home Affairs Minister, Ayoub Mohammed Mahmoud, has endorsed the vision of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Barham Salih, known as "50 by 35," which aims to halve the global refugee population by 2035.

Mahmoud expressed Tanzania's support during the 77th session of the UNHCR Executive Committee, held in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 13, 2026. He outlined measures being undertaken by the Tanzanian government to find lasting solutions for refugees living in the country.

Addressing the situation of refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Mahmoud highlighted government efforts to facilitate their return to their country of origin.

Regarding Burundian refugees who arrived in Tanzania in 1972, he said the government had granted citizenship to more than 160,000 of them. However, he noted that the remaining group would not be granted citizenship, adding that the government would work with relevant partners to identify alternative durable solutions.

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Mahmoud also called on the international community to increase resources for essential refugee services, particularly healthcare, education and food assistance. He further urged international partners to provide technical and financial support for the verification exercise involving Burundian refugees.

For his part, UNHCR High Commissioner Barham Salih commended Tanzania's efforts to find lasting solutions for refugees and pledged continued technical support to the country.

In a separate engagement, Mahmoud met with UNHCR officials, including Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Edem Wosornu and Director for the East and Southern Africa, Great Lakes and Horn of Africa region, Dr Mamadou Balde.

During the discussions, he emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation in finding durable solutions for refugees from Burundi and the DRC.

Mahmoud also asked UNHCR to fund the verification exercise for Burundian refugees and increase support for higher education opportunities for refugees from the DRC.

In response, Wosornu pledged to follow up on the request for increased educational support and reaffirmed UNHCR's commitment to working with Tanzania, Burundi and the DRC to identify lasting solutions for refugees.

The meeting provides a platform for member states and international partners to discuss challenges facing refugees and strengthen cooperation in pursuing sustainable solutions. These include voluntary repatriation to countries of origin and other durable options tailored to the circumstances of different refugee groups.