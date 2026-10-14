Ethiopia, France Seek Stronger Economic Cooperation Amid Reform Efforts

13 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — An Ethiopian delegation led by Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), Eyob Tekalign held talks with Thomas Revial, Assistant Secretary at the French Treasury, on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

The discussions reviewed Ethiopia and France's longstanding economic partnership, with a focus on progress in Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms and France's continued engagement in supporting the country's development priorities.

The two sides also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in development financing, debt sustainability, investment, and institutional capacity building, underscoring the importance of a sustained partnership in strengthening economic stability and promoting sustainable growth.

The meeting reaffirmed the value of continued dialogue and cooperation between Ethiopia and France in advancing economic reforms, mobilizing development finance, and creating opportunities for mutually beneficial growth, ENA learned.

Read the original article on ENA.

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