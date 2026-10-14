Somalia: Somaliland Welcomes Trump's Remarks On Separate Status

Hargeisa — Somaliland's foreign minister welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's distinction between Somaliland and Somalia on Tuesday, saying the remarks reflected Somaliland's separate political status.

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam said in a post on X that statements from Mogadishu could not alter Somaliland's position.

"President Trump's acknowledgment of Somaliland as separate from Somalia reflects a reality that cannot be altered by statements from Mogadishu: Somaliland is a sovereign, self-governing nation," he wrote.

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Trump described Somaliland as "a totally different country" during an October 12 rally in Youngstown, Ohio, and suggested it should change its name.

"I call it Somalia land, not Somaliland, because actually it's a totally different country," Trump said.

"I think they should change the name immediately," he added.

The foreign minister said Somaliland would continue pursuing its international standing despite opposition from Somalia.

"No external position will change the democratic will of our people," he said. "No statement, however forceful, can change the facts on the ground or diminish the growing international attention to Somaliland's stability, democratic institutions, and resilience."

"While Somalia responds with denial, Somaliland will continue to move forward with confidence and unity," he added.

The minister's response showed Hargeisa viewed Trump's distinction between Somaliland and Somalia as support for its longstanding diplomatic case.

Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, armed forces, currency and electoral institutions. Israel formally recognised Somaliland in December 2025, marking a breakthrough in Hargeisa's campaign for international recognition.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)