Nigeria: Lassa Fever Spreads Across 119 LGAs As Death Toll Hit 268

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has recorded 1,138 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 268 deaths across 24 states, with the case fatality rate rising to 23.6 per cent.

The figures were contained in the agency's Lassa Fever Situation Report for epidemiological weeks 39 and 40, covering September 21 to October 4, 2026.

According to the report, the cumulative case fatality rate of 23.6 per cent was higher than the 18.6 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in 2025, indicating an increase in the proportion of confirmed cases resulting in deaths.

The NCDC disclosed that the disease had spread across 119 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 24 states, with Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo accounting for 88 per cent of all confirmed cases recorded during the reporting period.

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It also identified people aged between 21 and 30 years as the most affected age group.

However, the agency reported no new Lassa fever infections among healthcare workers during the two epidemiological weeks under review.

A breakdown of the figures showed that Nigeria recorded three new confirmed cases in week 40, covering September 28 to October 4, compared with 13 cases reported in week 39.

The three new infections were recorded in Bauchi and Benue states, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 1,138 and deaths to 268 by the end of week 40.

For week 39, which covered September 21 to September 27, the NCDC recorded 13 new confirmed cases, an increase from the 11 cases reported in week 38.

The new infections during week 39 were reported in Ondo State, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 1,134 and deaths to 267.

The case fatality rate for week 39 stood at 23.6 per cent, compared with 18.5 per cent recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

The NCDC's situation report provides periodic updates on confirmed cases, fatalities, affected states and LGAs, as well as the distribution of infections across different age groups.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rodents.

The disease can also spread from person to person through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected individual, particularly in healthcare settings where appropriate infection prevention and control measures are not implemented.

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The NCDC advised members of the public to maintain proper environmental sanitation, store food in rodent-proof containers and avoid contact with rats to minimise the risk of infection.

The agency also emphasised the importance of preventive measures to limit exposure to infected rodents and reduce the spread of the disease.