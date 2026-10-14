Ethiopia, Beginnings Fund Launch U.S.$90 Million Investment to End Preventable Maternal and Newborn Deaths

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Health and the Beginnings Fund have launched a five-year, 90 million USD investment to accelerate Ethiopia's efforts to prevent maternal and newborn deaths and to strengthen health services.

Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba stated at the launching ceremony that the partnership with a coalition of global philanthropic foundations, investors, and institutional partners marks a major milestone toward achieving this goal.

"Our partnership with the Beginnings Fund assumes a particular significance because we are launching a landmark initiative of investment of 90 million USD dedicated to accelerating progress towards ending preventable maternal and newborn deaths in Ethiopia," she said.

Dr. Mekdes added that the investment would help ensure that "the most competent professionals" are at the forefront of care, so that mothers can trust and utilize public health facilities.

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She noted that Ethiopia has recorded remarkable progress over two decades, with maternal mortality significantly reduced and more women seeking antenatal care.

However, she stressed against complacency: "We cannot be satisfied with what we have improved in urban areas. This is a time for us to challenge ourselves and deliver for our community."

Beginnings Fund CEO Alice Kang'ethe said the organization's role is to support government priorities rather than pursue separate agendas.

"The fund is focused on supporting governments to accelerate progress... by investing in people, products, and health systems for quality maternal and newborn care," she stated.

Kang'ethe expressed confidence that Ethiopia could surpass the Sustainable Development Goal targets on mortality reduction.

"We know what it takes to address preventable deaths. Solutions exist, including new innovations. Our joint role is to ensure these interventions are delivered quickly, with quality, to all women and newborns, consistently and at scale," she said.

UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia Abdalla Hassan Alshamsi praised Ethiopia's leadership and commitment to improving healthcare. "This achievement reflects Ethiopia's leadership and its dedication to improving healthcare for its people," he said.

He added that the Gates Foundation initiative launched in Abu Dhabi aims to improve healthcare for 34 million mothers and newborns across Africa and help prevent more than 300 million avoidable deaths by 2031.

The Beginnings Fund is backed by philanthropies including the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the Gates Foundation, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation, and Delta Philanthropies. It operates in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Lesotho, Ghana, and Nigeria.

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The new investment signals a renewed push to reach mothers and newborns in remote and high-burden communities, where preventable deaths remain highest, it was said.