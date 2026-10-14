Zimbabwe: Caine Prize Launches Investigation Into AI Allegations Against Zimbabwean Winner Kundizeza

ZIMBABWEAN writer Simbarashe Steyn Kundizeza, who recently won the 2026 Caine Prize for African Writing, is under investigation by the organisation after allegations of using artificial intelligence in his winning short story, "The Blue Fighter".

The allegations stem from an article published by The Atlantic over the weekend accusing Kundizeza of using AI in writing the award-winning story.

Vauhini Vara, in the article, described Kundizeza's story as "bad--maudlin and full of tired tropes."

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The article has prompted the Caine Prize to investigate the allegations that have been raised against Kundizeza.

"When claims such as this are made, it is our responsibility to look into them. We aim to do this by taking a human-centred approach, ensuring that writers are supported and cared for during the process. We have initiated that process in this case.

"The Caine Prize celebrates stories that have already been published elsewhere. We are therefore in a bond of trust with the magazines and journals that publish the initial work.

"This connection also makes our role more than the simple labour of administering a prize, but a key part of an ecosystem that validates and supports the writing and publishing of African authors. We are mindful of this and will continue the mission of communally upholding and celebrating African literature," read the statement by the Caine Prize.

Kundizeza's "The Blue Fighter" is a story centred on a Tinashe whose family is beset by hardships after his father leaves his profession to pursue a long-time ambition of building fish tanks.

Should Kundizeza be found guilty by the organisers of using AI, he may be stripped of the award.

After winning the Caine Prize for African Writing, Kundizeza said the award will open up avenues in his career.

"Winning the Caine Prize means a great deal to me. I've been writing for several years, often without knowing where the work would take me, just fitting it around everything else in my life.

"To have a story drawn from my own experiences recognised at this level makes all those everyday compromises feel worthwhile. Most of all, it gives me a little more belief that I can keep making room for this life as a writer," he said.