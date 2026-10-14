Zimbabwe: Family Loses U.S.$520,000 Lawsuit Against Avenues Clinic Over Banker's Fatal Fall

The family of former banker Francis Nyadundu has lost a US$520,000 lawsuit against Avenues Clinic over his death after a hospital fall, with the High Court ruling that they failed to prove that medical negligence caused the tragedy.

Justice Mary Zimba Dube granted absolution from the instance in favour of Medical Investments (Private) Limited, which operates the clinic, finding that although the family presented evidence of Nyadundu's fatal head injuries, they failed to produce expert medical testimony establishing that the hospital breached its duty of care.

The ruling leaves Nyadundu's widow, Sheila, and their children, Mutsa and Takunda, facing the clinic's legal costs after their attempt to hold the hospital liable for the death failed at the close of their case.

The family had accused the clinic of failing to adequately monitor Nyadundu, who had been admitted with liver cirrhosis, despite signs that he was restless and at risk of falling. They also alleged that the hospital failed to promptly inform them about the incident and concealed the circumstances of his death.

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Their case centred on events in March 2024, when Nyadundu allegedly fell from his hospital bed and sustained fatal head injuries.

His son, Takunda, told the court that the family was informed that his father's condition had deteriorated but was not told that he had fallen. When they arrived at the hospital, they were informed of his death.

Takunda testified that he noticed a bandage at the back of his father's head and, after removing it, discovered a deep, bleeding wound. He also observed facial cuts and a blackened ear.

The family said they initially believed Nyadundu had died from his underlying illness before discovering the injuries. They subsequently requested a postmortem examination, which recorded the cause of death as subarachnoid haemorrhage, skull vault fracture and head trauma.

They argued that the injuries supported their claim that the hospital had failed to protect him and respond adequately after the fall.

The family also relied on nursing notes indicating that Nyadundu had been restless, had attempted to get out of bed and had at one point been seen standing before staff assisted him back. The notes reportedly recorded that his bed rails had been raised and clutter removed to reduce the risk of a fall.

But Justice Dube said those details did not, without expert evidence, establish that the clinic's precautions or subsequent treatment fell below the required medical standard.

"A fall alone in a hospital setting resulting in death of a patient cannot raise inferences of negligence without exploring the circumstances of the fall and evidence from a medical expert which serves to appraise the court of the standard expected and to measure the defendant's conduct against the standard," she said.

The judge said the family had not established what additional precautions were medically required, whether the monitoring arrangements were inadequate or whether an earlier intervention after the fall could have prevented Nyadundu's death.

"The plaintiffs cannot authoritatively speak to whether the monitoring intervals were reasonable, sufficient or to the acceptable standard as they are not medical experts," she ruled.

The clinic denied negligence, arguing that Nyadundu had several serious medical conditions, including portal hypertension, hepato-renal syndrome, ascites and fibrosis, and that its staff had provided care consistent with his treatment plan and the doctor's instructions.

At the close of the family's evidence, the clinic applied for absolution from the instance, arguing that the plaintiffs had failed to establish a case requiring it to present a defence.

The family opposed the application, maintaining that the nursing records, circumstances of the fall and postmortem findings were sufficient to establish a case against the hospital.

But the judge said the postmortem report established the physical cause of death without proving that the hospital was legally responsible.

"The post mortem report cannot independently create liability and cross the 'could or might' threshold on causation and negligence," she said.

The court also rejected the family's reliance on the legal principle of *res ipsa loquitur*, which allows negligence to be inferred from the circumstances of an incident in appropriate cases.

Justice Dube said the principle could apply to straightforward medical errors identifiable without specialised knowledge, but could not automatically resolve a case involving a hospital fall, underlying illnesses, sedation, monitoring and questions about the cause of death.

The family had further alleged that the hospital failed to provide adequate staff and equipment, notify them promptly and secure appropriate medical intervention after the incident. However, the judge found that the evidence did not establish the relevant medical requirements or show that the alleged shortcomings caused or contributed to the death.

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The court also found that the two children had not adequately established the basis or extent of their individual claims for loss of financial support following their father's death.

Although the family presented evidence of emotional and financial hardship, including testimony that Sheila had developed health problems after losing her husband and that Takunda had taken over running his late father's farm to help support her, the judge said those circumstances could not substitute for proof of negligence.

"Having failed to satisfy the fault element, the defendant has nothing to rebut and is entitled to absolution from the instance," Justice Dube ruled.

The court granted absolution from the instance in favour of Avenues Clinic and ordered Sheila, Mutsa and Takunda to pay the hospital's legal costs jointly and severally.