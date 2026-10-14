Namibia: Beef Exports Earn Namibia N$374m in One Month

13 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia earned N$374 million from fresh, chilled and frozen beef exports in August.

Beef was Namibia's eighth-largest exported commodity during the month, accounting for 3% of total exports, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency's (NSA) August 2026 International Merchandise Trade Statistics.

The broader category of meat and edible meat offal generated N$434 million in exports, with the NSA saying the food trade surplus was mainly driven by fish and meat exports.

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"The surplus on food items was mainly attributed to the export of fish and 'meat and edible meat offal', which stood at N$1.3 billion and N$434 million, respectively," the NSA says.

The latest figures also show that beef export earnings for July were revised upwards by N$333 660.

The strong export performance comes as domestic beef price pressures ease considerably.

Meat inflation fell to 3.3% in September, from 8.1% during the same month last year, with the slowdown largely driven by beef and minced meat.

"Meat recorded an inflation rate of 3.3% in September 2026, compared to 8.1% in the corresponding month of 2025," the agency says.

It says the slowdown was mainly reflected in beef prices, where inflation fell from 14.1% to 2.6%.

Inflation for minced meat also declined - from 12.3% to 7.0%.

Despite the moderation, the price of beef varies considerably across the country.

NSA data shows that beef stew was most expensive in the northern regions, averaging N$117.24 per kilogramme in September.

The average price was N$111.48 in the southern and coastal regions and N$106.90 in the Khomas region and Windhoek.

Minced meat showed a different pattern, with the Khomas region recording the highest average price at N$120.01 per kilogramme.

This was followed by the southern and coastal regions at N$118.12, while the northern regions recorded the lowest average at N$108.49.

Biltong recorded the widest price difference between the three zones.

A kilogramme averaged N$517.17 in the northern regions, compared with N$490.26 in the Khomas region and N$433.93 in the southern and coastal regions.

This means consumers in the northern regions paid about N$83 more per kilogramme for biltong than those in the southern and coastal regions.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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